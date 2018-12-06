You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Golden Globes 2019 Nominations: Live Stream The Announcement Online

"A Star Is Born" and "Vice" are expected to be major contenders at this morning's Golden Globes nominations announcement.

6 hours ago

Guillermo Del Toro - Best Director, Motion Picture - 'The Shape of Water'75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2018

Guillermo Del Toro

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The time has come to find out the nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes. The ceremony is celebrating its 76th year in 2019 with an event that’s bound to be a star-studded affair thanks to films like a “A Star Is Born” and “Vice” and television programs like “Atlanta” and “Sharp Objects.” The nominations are set to be announced this morning at 8am ET.

The Golden Globes are voted on by the journalists who make up the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This year’s nominees will be announced at a press conference hosted in Hollywood’s Beverly Hilton. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor Terry Crews, “Black Panther” favorite Danai Gurira, “Welcome to Marwen” star Leslie Mann, and “Mr. Robot” actor Christian Slater have been tapped to read the nominees for the 76th annual awards.

On the film side, “A Star Is Born” is expected to dominate the categories. According to IndieWire’s Anne Thompson, the music romance should pick up nominations in the dramatic categories for Best Picture, Best Director for Bradley Cooper, Best Actor for Cooper, Best Actress for Lady Gaga, and Best Supporting Actor for Sam Elliott. Films such as “Green Book,” “Vice,” and “The Favorite” are expected to be the big contenders in the Musical/Comedy categories. Click here for all of IndieWire’s Film Globes predictions.

As for television, expect new series such as “Killing Eve,” “Homecoming,” Pose,” “Barry,” and “Kidding” to make a dent in the top categories for Best Drama Series and Best Musical/Comedy Series, so says IndieWire’s Ben Travers. HBO’s “Sharp Objects” will be all the buzz in the Limited Series category, with Amy Adams picking up a second Golden Globe nomination in addition to her film nom for “Vice.” Click here for all of IndieWire’s TV Globes predictions.

The 2019 nominations announcement will be exclusively streamed on Facebook from the Golden Globes official Facebook Page and on the Golden Globes website. IndieWire will embed a video live stream below once it becomes available.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air Sunday, January 6 on NBC at 8pm ET.

