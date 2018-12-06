Golden Globes 2019 Shut Out Female Directors in 3 Major Film Categories

The only female director to earn a major nod was "Capernaum" filmmaker Nadine Labaki in the Best Foreign-Language Film category.

The Golden Globes have once again shut out female directors in three major categories, including Best Director and both Best Motion Picture categories. It’s par for the course for the annual event, which has only ever nominated five women for Best Director in its 90-year history, with only Barbra Streisand (a two-time nominee) going home with a win for her “Yentl.” Last year, Greta Gerwig’s lauded “Lady Bird” won the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy statuette, but the first-time filmmaker was not nominated for her directing and her film was the only one directed by a woman to earn a nod in those three major categories.

The only female director to earn a major nod was “Capernaum” filmmaker Nadine Labaki in the Best Foreign-Language Film category. Last year, Angelina Jolie was the sole female director to earn a Best Foreign-Language Film nod for her “First They Killed My Father.”

A number of female-directed films have already earned major awards buzz this season, including Debra Granik, Tamara Jenkins, and Lynne Ramsay, who all recently earned Best Director nods from the Indie Spirit Awards last month. Other films directed by women did manage to crack into the acting categories, including Karyn Kusama’s “Destroyer,” which earned Nicole Kidman a Best Actress nod in the Drama category, along with Marielle Heller’s “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” which snagged nominations for star Melissa McCarthy in the Best Actress Drama category as well, along with Richard E. Grant in the Best Supporting Actor category.

On the screenwriting side, only one female screenwriter was nominated: Deborah Davis for her work on “The Favourite,” where she is credited alongside Tony McNamara.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air Sunday, January 6 on NBC at 8pm ET. The ceremony will be hosted by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor Andy Samberg and “Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh. Check out the full nominations for the film categories below. You can see the full list of film nominees right here.

