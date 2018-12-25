What’s the Greatest Underrated Movie Ever Made? Guillermo del Toro Picks ‘Catch Me If You Can’

"It’s perfectly engineered," del Toro raves about Steven Spielberg's 2002 cat-and-mouse crime drama.

Any list of the Steven Spielberg’s best movies is bound to have classics like “Saving Private Ryan” and “Schindler’s List” at or near the top, but what about the director’s 2002 cat-and-mouse crime drama “Catch Me If You Can?” Guillermo del Toro recently singled out the film on Twitter as the greatest underrated movie ever made.

Released December 25, 2002, “Catch Me If You Can” paired Spielberg with actors Tom Hanks and and Leonardo DiCaprio. The latter played Frank Abagnale, a teenager who who carried out cons worth millions of dollars by posing as a Pan American World Airways pilot, a Georgia doctor, and a Louisiana parish prosecutor. Hanks played the detective who spent years trying to track Abagnale down. The film was based on a true story.

Read More:Guillermo del Toro Reveals 17 Completed Scripts Never Turned Into Films

Despite great reviews, sizable box office ($352 million worldwide opposite a $52 million budget), and two Oscar nominations, the film hasn’t stood the test of time like Spielberg’s greatest hits. Del Toro argues that should change, highlighting Spielberg’s “nimble camera-actor staging” and fluid camerawork as standouts from the film.

Read del Toro’s Twitter thread on “Catch Me If You Can” below.

I concur. Prodigious, nimble camera/actor staging. Out Donen’s Stanley Donen (or Minelli or Wellman) and has at heart a wonderful set of performances and a touching, delicate personal story disguised as a romp. I watch it every year at least once. https://t.co/uA7OthTiYU — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) December 24, 2018

His camera is incredibly fluid- like Donen or Wellman and his color scheme and shots can also recall Minelli or Donen. “Some Came Running” or “Funny Face” or “Charade” — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) December 24, 2018

When I watch some pre-code Welman, like “Another Man’s Woman” and marvel at how fluid his camera work is- how inventive. Spielberg idolizes Curtiz, Wyler and I would think, Wellman. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) December 24, 2018

It’s perfectly engineered. Spielberg is the modern master of the 1-3 minute single shot. Precision work. Leonardo arrives from school and her mother is in the bedroom with the Rotary club guy ( a beautiful master ) and then with minimal coverage he completes the scene — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) December 24, 2018

