Guillermo del Toro’s Canon of Alternative Mexican Cinema Heads to Toronto — Full List

The Oscar-winning filmmaker co-curated the robust retrospective with TIFF programmer Diana Sanchez.

As one third of the film world’s three amigos, Guillermo del Toro has been instrumental in earning Mexican cinema international acclaim. The Oscar-winning director of “The Shape of Water,” “Pan’s Labyrinth,” and “Cronos” partnered with Toronto International Film Festival programmer Diana Sanchez to bring a robust Mexican film retrospective to TIFF Bell Lightbox. Spanning six decades and including 25 films, Sui generis: An Alternative History of Mexican Cinema includes a number of rare and archival prints, and features introductions by special guests Arturo Ripstein and Paz Alicia Garciadiego.

“The series not just explores some of the films that most influenced myself and the current generation of filmmakers working today in Mexico, but it also reflects the depth and the richness of my country’s cinema: genre, auteurist efforts, and independent film,” del Toro said in an official statement. “Many of the films we present are by filmmakers who are unafraid to play with themes, with social mores, with genre-bending stories. It speaks to a diversity and idiosyncrasy that is uniquely Mexican.”

“We are thrilled to offer Toronto the opportunity to see — on the big screen — the calibre and diversity of works that have been produced in Mexico for decades, and that have clearly influenced the current generation of Mexican masters,” added Sanchez, TIFF’s International Programmer for Spain, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Sui generis: An Alternative History of Mexican Cinema will run from February 28 to April 6, 2019. Check out the full list of curated films below.

“Angel of Fire”

“Black Sheep”

“Cronos”

“Danzón”

“El Compadre Mendoza”

“El Grito, México 1968”

“El Suavecito”

“Knockout”

“Like a Bride”

“Los Caifanes”

“Los Olvidados”

“Love in the Time of Hysteria”

“My Son, the Hero”

“Poison for the Fairies”

“The Bricklayers”

“The Curse of the Doll People”

“The Exterminating Angel”

“The Passion of Berenice”

“The Realm of Fortune”

“The Shark Hunters”

“The Skeleton of Mrs. Morales”

“Tívoli”

“Woman of the Port”

