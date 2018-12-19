‘Hellboy’ First Trailer: David Harbour Shows Off His Demonic Side

Neil Marshall picks up the "Hellboy" movie franchise from Guillermo del Toro.

David Harbour knows a thing or two about dealing with the supernatural, thanks to his starring role on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” but he’s about to kick his genre love up a notch by leading the 2019 “Hellboy” reboot. Lionsgate has debuted the first trailer for the spring tentpole, and it’s heavy on the character’s dry wit and some eye-popping creature effects.

“Hellboy” stars Harbour in the titular role opposite Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Daniel Dae Kim, and “American Honey” breakout Sasha Lane. The 2019 film is the third live-action “Hellboy” movie, following Guillermo del Toro’s “Hellboy” (2004) and “Hellboy II: The Golden Army” (2008). Ron Perlman famously played the lead role in del Toro’s movies.

Replacing del Toro in the director’s chair is Neill Marshall, best known as the director of the horror classic “The Descent.” Most recently, Marshall has earned acclaim for his involvement on “Game of Thrones,” where he directed famous episodes such as “Blackwater” and “The Watchers on the Wall.” The latter episode earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

Harbour is set to have a major 2019 thanks to the releases of “Hellboy” and the third season of “Stranger Things,” which is returning to Netflix in the summer. The “Hellboy” trailer arrives just in time to gear up marketing for the movie this holiday movie season. The film was previously the subject of a whitewashing controversy after Ed Skrein was cast in the role of Japanese-American character Major Ben Daimio. Skrein stepped away from the film last summer and the role was recast with “Lost” veteran Daniel Dae Kim.

Lionsgate will release “Hellboy” in theaters nationwide April 12, 2019 through its Summit Entertainment banner. Watch the first official trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.