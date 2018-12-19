Idris Elba: David Fincher’s ‘Seven’ Is the Blueprint for ‘Luther’ Movie Script

The actor confirms "Luther" creator Neil Cross is currently at work on the show's feature film script.

“Luther” is finally returning for a highly anticipated fifth season at the start of 2019, but star Idris Elba is already looking forward to the crime thriller’s feature film adaptation. While both Elba and series creator Neil Cross have been vocal about wanting to make a “Luther” movie, Elba confirmed at a Season 5 launch party the movie script is being worked on right now.

“We are really advancing on getting a movie version [of the show] up on the screen,” Elba said (via Yahoo). “Neil is beavering away on writing this thing, and I think the remit for the film is to scale it up.”

Elba continued, “‘Luther’ has all the ingredients to echo those classic [neo-noir] films of the 90s like ‘Seven’ and ‘Along Came a Spider,’ and I think what we would like to do is use that blueprint to create ‘Luther’ the film.”

When asked to describe what is in store for a feature film version of “Luther,” Elba said “it will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther…essentially we just want to try to take it to a much bigger audience and scale, and perhaps international as well.”

Elba has teased in the past that the upcoming fifth season of “Luther” will help segue the series to its film adaptation. Might a “Luther” movie take the popular character outside of London? Elba won’t reveal Cross’ plot details, but expect a city to be the setting.

“It would have to be a city,” Elba said. “The reason cities work is there are lots of shadows and so I think those cities that have that Gotham-esque vibe to them, and I think that is mainly Europe. A film version would transfer quite easily to cities in Europe but who knows – wherever there is crime Luther will go.”

“Luther” returns for its fifth season on BBC One starting January 1. The new run consists of four episodes, which will air on consecutive nights through January 4.

