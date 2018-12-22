‘I’m Not Here’ Trailer: J.K. Simmons Looks to the Past and Doesn’t Like What He Finds

Sebastian Stan, Maika Monroe, and Mandy Moore co-star.

The trailer for “I’m Not Here” has been released, and it’s a family affair: J.K. Simmons stars in the film, which was co-written and directed by his wife Michelle Schumacher. Centered around a single trauma and told through different time periods, it’s played at smaller festivals throughout the last year and is headed to theaters in early 2019. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Steve is haunted by his past as every object in his home, every sound he hears reminds him of a specific event in his life. Steve connects the events of his life to discover how he ended up alone and broken. As he relives each significant memory, he understands the generational issues that have held him captive like his father before him. Can he move past the pain and forgive his trespassers, and more importantly, forgive himself?”

Sebastian Stan, Maika Monroe, Max Greenfield, Mandy Moore, and Iain Armitage co-star in the film, Schumacher’s follow-up to “3 Geezers!” “I’m Not Here” arrives in theaters on March 8, 2019.

