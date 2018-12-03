Back to IndieWire

Jackie Chan Admits to Hitting Son, Drinking and Driving in Confessional Memoir

Jackie Chan's controversial past resurfaces, as his confessional memoir finally gets an English-language release.

Jackie Chan’s 2015 memoir “Never Grow Up” is back in the news ahead of its official English-language release December 4. The book has been translated into English for the first time, and according to Jeremy Tiang, the book’s Singaporean translator, the new version is unabridged. Chan co-wrote the Chinese version of the memoir with Zhu Mo, a former PR director for Huayi Brothers Media, which backed numerous Chan-starring films.

With “Never Grown Up” hitting American bookstores, all of Chan’s most confessional chapters will be widely circulated in the states. The book is notable because Chan is brutally honest with himself as he looks back at his life. Chan calls himself a “total jerk” for his behavior as a young adult, which included blowing money on drinking, gambling, and gifts for himself, friends, and family (via Variety).

“I wanted to go and buy everything I’d ever wanted in the space of a week,” Chan writes about becoming one of the biggest Chinese stars in the world at such a young age. One time, Chan and his stuntman carried around $64,000 with them to go shopping. “Is this the most expensive, with the most gemstones?” Chan writes about talking with a store clerk. “OK, I’ll take seven, in cash, no need to wrap it up!”

Chan said he was an “uneducated chap who suddenly had 10 million,” which led to unruly behavior. “All day I’d drink and drive, in the morning bashing a Porsche, in the evening bashing a Mercedes. Every day I was in this dizzied state,” the actor writes.

Speaking about fatherhood, Chan admitted to hitting one of his children. “When [my son Jaycee] was still young, I hit him once, and was very heavy-handed – directly lifting him and throwing him onto the sofa,” Chan writes. “That time I really scared him and his mother to death, and I myself was very regretful.”

Chan adds, “Children these days are often misbehaved and should be hit.”

The English-language “Never Grow Up” hits bookshelves December 4. Head over to Variety for more highlights from Chan’s memoir.

