Jackie Chan Admits to Hitting Son, Drinking and Driving in Confessional Memoir

“I wanted to go and buy everything I’d ever wanted in the space of a week,” Chan writes about becoming one of the biggest Chinese stars in the world at such a young age. One time, Chan and his stuntman carried around $64,000 with them to go shopping. “Is this the most expensive, with the most gemstones?” Chan writes about talking with a store clerk. “OK, I’ll take seven, in cash, no need to wrap it up!”

Chan said he was an “uneducated chap who suddenly had 10 million,” which led to unruly behavior. “All day I’d drink and drive, in the morning bashing a Porsche, in the evening bashing a Mercedes. Every day I was in this dizzied state,” the actor writes.

Speaking about fatherhood, Chan admitted to hitting one of his children. “When [my son Jaycee] was still young, I hit him once, and was very heavy-handed – directly lifting him and throwing him onto the sofa,” Chan writes. “That time I really scared him and his mother to death, and I myself was very regretful.”

Chan adds, “Children these days are often misbehaved and should be hit.”