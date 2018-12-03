Jackie Chan Admits to Hitting Son, Drinking and Driving in Confessional Memoir

Jackie Chan’s 2015 memoir “Never Grow Up” is back in the news ahead of its official English-language release December 4. The book has been translated into English for the first time, and according to Jeremy Tiang, the book’s Singaporean translator, the new version is unabridged. Chan co-wrote the Chinese version of the memoir with Zhu Mo, a former PR director for Huayi Brothers Media, which backed numerous Chan-starring films.
With “Never Grown Up” hitting American bookstores, all of Chan’s most confessional chapters will be widely circulated in the states. The book is notable because Chan is brutally honest with himself as he looks back at his life. Chan calls himself a “total jerk” for his behavior as a young adult, which included blowing money on drinking, gambling, and gifts for himself, friends, and family (via Variety).
The English-language "Never Grow Up" hits bookshelves December 4.
