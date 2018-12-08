Jason Momoa Can’t Sound Off on ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut, But ‘F*ck Yeah’ He Wants It

Aquaman himself just added more fuel to the fire when it comes to the existence of the Snyder Cut.

The “Justice League” Snyder Cut has been a point of obsession for fans of the DC Extended Universe for well over a year now. Is it real? Is it a myth? In a small but interesting new development, Jason Momoa told MTV News he is not allowed to say what he really wants to say on the matter. Why? That’s now up for debate.

“I’m obsessed with it, too,” Momoa said when MTV News brought up the discussions around the existence of a Snyder Cut. “You know, that’s just one thing…it sucks with our business you can’t speak your mind. But yeah. Fuck yeah I want to see it.”

Momoa clearly has strong feelings about the behind-the-scenes drama on “Justice League,” which had Joss Whedon overseeing reshoots and Warner Bros. releasing a 120-minute cut in November 2017. Snyder left the production after a personal tragedy, but it’s rumored Warner Bros. and Whedon changed his vision drastically in his absence. Momoa made his debut as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in “Justice League” and is getting his own standalone film this month.

While Momoa did not confirm or deny the existence of a “Justice League” Snyder Cut, his restraint in clearly wanting to sound off on the matter suggests there was at least a more Snyder-approved version of the film at one point in development. The “Justice League” theatrical cut earned negative reviews and poor box office, but Momoa’s “Aquaman” is hoping to turn things around for the DCEU. First reactions for the film have been highly positive, and the movie has the PG-13 young adult demographic mostly to itself this Christmas (unless “Mortal Engines” exceeds expectations).

Warner Bros. opens “Aquaman” in theaters nationwide December 21.

Jason Momoa is just as obsessed with the Snyder Cut as the rest of the internet pic.twitter.com/VF8wMaudFj — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) December 7, 2018

