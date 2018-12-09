Jason Momoa Resurrects Khal Drogo as ‘SNL’ Honors Dead ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters

The "Aquaman" actor only lasted 10 episodes on HBO's fantasy series.

Jason Momoa returned to his “Game of Thrones” roots during his first stint as “Saturday Night Live” host. The actor resurrected his fan favorite character Khal Drogo for the sketch comedy series’ parody version of a “Thrones” talk that honors all of the dead characters from HBO’s fantasy blockbuster series.

Momoa was a part of the original “Game of Thrones” cast, but his Khal Drogo only lasted 10 episodes. The character was the warlord of the Dothraki people and became married to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), as arranged by her brother Viserys. Daenerys and Drogo got over their initial animosity towards each other and became a real dynamic force, only for Drogo to be killed after being wounded by one of his men.

Despite Momoa’s short stint on “Thrones,” he has always been one of fans’ most beloved characters. In the “Saturday Night Live” sketch below, the actor effortlessly became Drogo once again, nailing both the character’s look and rage and reminding “Thrones” fans what a joy the character was for the show. Since his death in Season 1, Drogo has appeared in visions in subsequent seasons.

“Game of Thrones” is gearing up for its final season next year. The show will air six episodes, all confirmed by director David Nutter to run over 60 minutes. Momoa visited the set of the final season during production, which sparked rumors Khal Drogo might return. The actor shot down the rumors earlier this week, telling reporters it’s “impossible” for the character to return as dead is dead.

HBO will begin to air the final season of “Game of Thrones” in April 2019. Momoa can be seen on the big screen as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in Warner Bros.’ holiday tentpole “Aquaman,” in theaters nationwide December 21. Watch the actor’s return as Drogo in the “Saturday Night Live” sketch below.

