Jon Favraeu and More Ridicule Kevin Spacey Over Bizarre Video: ‘Is He Using Donald Trump’s Legal Team?’

Spacey's return to social media is drawing scorn from actors and directors in Hollywood.

Kevin Spacey’s return to social media on December 24 caused a stir in Hollywood, with directors and fellow actors using their own Twitter pages to ridicule the actor over his decision to release a bizarre video in character as Frank Underwood. The three-minute clip featured Spacey seemingly rebuking the sexual assault allegations made against him, but doing so under the guise of his “House of Cards” character.

“Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess at all,” Spacey-as-Underwood says in the video. “They’re just dying to have me declare everything said is true and I got what I deserved. Wouldn’t that be easy? If it was all so simple. Only you and I both know it’s never that simple, not in politics, not in life. But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgement without facts, would you? Did you?”

Read More:Kevin Spacey Posts Video as Frank Underwood to Seemingly Confront Sexual Assault Claims

Jon Favreau reacted to Spacey’s return with a simple but effective jab: “Is Kevin Spacey using Donald Trump’s legal team now?”

“I’m sure none of the men who were kids at the time of their sexual assaults appreciate Kevin Spacey’s weird video,” Patricia Arquette added. “No. Just No.”

Rosanna Arquette, actress and Patricia’s sister, was even more blunt, writing, “Kevin Spacey has apparently lost his mind. What an absurd video…this is only the beginning. There are many more victims.”

The video was the first content published by Spacey to social media since he issued an apology to Anthony Rapp on October 30, 2017. Rapp was the first person to come forward and accuse Spacey of sexual misconduct. On the same day Spacey posted the video, the actor was charged with felony sexual assault in Massachusetts.

Is Kevin Spacey using Donald Trump’s legal team now? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 24, 2018

That Kevin Spacey video is further proof that no matter how rich and famous you get you need at least 3 people in your life who have no problem saying to you… pic.twitter.com/mvbJkWywEa — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) December 24, 2018

I’m pretty sure there’s nothing in that mug Kevin Spacey drinks out of. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 25, 2018

I’m sure none of the men who were kids at the time of their sexual assaults appreciate @KevinSpacey ‘s weird video. No. Just No. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 25, 2018

Kevin spacey has apparently lost his mind what an absurd video..this is only the beginning. There are many more victims.. Epstein’s island ..anyone ? What people don’t get is …that the truth will rise to the top. All Lying Bad guys may finish last ,but they’re finished. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) December 25, 2018

What did I miss? Did Kevin Spacey ruin Christmas Eve? — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) December 24, 2018

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.