Jonah Hill Sticks Up for Lady Gaga After People Mock ‘100 People in a Room’ Quote

Jonah Hill knows what it’s like to endure the long road of an awards season press tour (see his Oscar season runs with “Moneyball” and “The Wolf of Wall Street”), so consider him empathetic when it comes to Lady Gaga and her much scrutinized “A Star Is Born” journey. Gaga caught flack on the internet for repeatedly dropping a variation of the same “100 people in the room” line while promoting the film at festivals and during press interviews.

Gaga’s quote, “There can be one hundred people in the room and 99 don’t believe in you and you just need one to believe in you, and that was [Bradley Cooper],” became fodder for memes and compilation videos throughout the fall. While some people laughed at Gaga, others criticized her and wondered if her repetitive approach to interviews might ding her in the awards race for Best Actress. Hill doesn’t see it this way; in fact, he’s impressed.

“When it was going around, I think it was from a place of mean intent,” Hill said recently at a GQ Live event (via Vulture). “But I thought to myself, damn, she really is an incredible actor. She’s delivering those same talking points every night and making them sound new. That’s acting.”

Hill himself has been on a lengthy press tour promoting his directorial debut, the A24-backed “Mid90s.” Gaga has been promoting “A Star Is Born” since its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August. The press tour also brought Gaga to the Toronto International Film Festival and lasted well beyond the film’s October 5 opening release date (yes, she said the “100 people in the room” line at both Venice and TIFF).

Gaga recently earned a Best Actress nomination at the Golden Globes and is expected to be nominated at both the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Oscars. Both Hill’s “Mid90s” and Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” are now playing in theaters.

