Judd Apatow Calls for Tucker Carlson Sponsor Boycott: ‘He Spews Racism and Hate’

"Why would you continue to advertise on Tucker Carlson's show when he spews so much racism and hate?" Apatow asked on social media.

Judd Apatow’s war against Fox News has extended to Tucker Carlson and the conservative political commenter’s show on the cable news network, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” The “Knocked Up” and “This Is 40” director spent his weekend calling out companies for continuing to provide advertising support for Carlson despite his controversial political remarks.

“Hey, Pfizer – what does it say about your company and your moral positions if you advertise on Tucker Carlson’s show?” Apatow wrote on social media. “He and Fox News get rich off of dividing our country and spewing lies and hate at immigrant communities who are just trying to survive. Maybe choose another show.”

Apatow also called out Subaru for their continued support of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” writing, “Why would you continue to advertise when he spews so much racism and hate? How does that reflect the values of your company? There must be other shows you can advertise on which are not destructive to our country.”

Apatow’s comments were made in the wake of insurance company Pacific Life officially pulling out of Carlson’s Fox News show on December 14. The company decided to suspend its relationship with the Fox News host after he made polarizing comments on immigration in the U.S. “As a company, we strongly disagree with Mr. Carlson’s statements,” Pacific Life said. “Our customer base and our workforce reflect the diversity of our great nation, something we take great pride in. We will not be advertising on Mr. Carlson’s show in the coming week as we reevaluate our relationship with his program.”

Despite Pacific Life’s exit, none of Carlson’s other top sponsors have pulled the plug, including Capital One and Liberty Mutual. Apatow has long been critical of Fox News, making headlines in June after he called out the news network for “promoting evil ideas.”

Hey @pfizer – what does it say about your company and your moral positions if you advertise on @tuckercarlson’s show? He and @FoxNews get rich off of dividing our country and spewing lies and hate at immigrant communities who are just trying to survive. Maybe choose another show. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 15, 2018

Hey @subaru_usa – why would you continue to advertise on @TuckerCarlson’s show when he spews so much racism and hate? How does that reflect the values of your company? There must be other shows you can advertise on which are not destructive to our country. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 15, 2018

