Kevin Hart Fires Back at Critics of His Homophobic Tweets, Does Not Apologize

An Instagram video and caption accused those who resurfaced his multiple past homophobic tweets as spreading negativity.

Kevin Hart’s road to hosting the Oscars just got a little more bumpy.

After multiple homophobic tweets by Hart resurfaced in the wake of his announcement as the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony’s host, the comedian responded with a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday evening. In it, Hart opted not to apologize for his past jokes, but instead claimed that he had changed since then.

Read More:Kevin Hart Called Out for Homophobic Jokes After Being Named 2019 Oscars Host

You can watch a (for some reason, shirtless) Hart respond to the growing controversy in both video and caption form below:

“Guys, I’m almost 40 years old,” Hart said in the video. “If you don’t believe that people change, grow, evolve as they get older, I don’t know what to tell you. If you want to hold people in a position where they always have to justify or explain their past, then do you. I’m the wrong guy, man.”

The announcement of Hart as host came just a day before the Golden Globes revealed that Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh would be sharing hosting duties for the upcoming January ceremony.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.