Kevin Hart Fires Back at Critics of His Homophobic Tweets, Does Not Apologize

Kevin Hart’s road to hosting the Oscars just got a little more bumpy.
After multiple homophobic tweets by Hart resurfaced in the wake of his announcement as the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony’s host, the comedian responded with a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday evening. In it, Hart opted not to apologize for his past jokes, but instead claimed that he had changed since then.
View this post on Instagram
Stop looking for reasons to be negative…Stop searching for reasons to be angry….I swear I wish you guys could see/feel/understand the mental place that I am in. I am truly happy people….there is nothing that you can do to change that…NOTHING. I work hard on a daily basis to spread positivity to all….with that being said. If u want to search my history or past and anger yourselves with what u find that is fine with me. I’m almost 40 years old and I’m in love with the man that I am becoming. You LIVE and YOU LEARN & YOU GROW & YOU MATURE. I live to Love….Please take your negative energy and put it into something constructive. Please….What’s understood should never have to be said. I LOVE EVERYBODY…..ONCE AGAIN EVERYBODY. If you choose to not believe me then that’s on you….Have a beautiful day
“Guys, I’m almost 40 years old,” Hart said in the video. “If you don’t believe that people change, grow, evolve as they get older, I don’t know what to tell you. If you want to hold people in a position where they always have to justify or explain their past, then do you. I’m the wrong guy, man.”
The announcement of Hart as host came just a day before the Golden Globes revealed that Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh would be sharing hosting duties for the upcoming January ceremony.
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.