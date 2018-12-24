Kevin Spacey Posts Video as Frank Underwood to Seemingly Confront Sexual Assault Claims

"You wouldn't rush to judgement without facts, would you? Did you?" Spacey asks in a video posted to his social media accounts.

Kevin Spacey returned to social media December 24 for the first time since being accused of sexual assault in October 2017. The disgraced actor published a video of himself as his “House of Cards” character Frank Underwood in which he seemingly addresses the dozens of sexual harassment and assault allegations against him.

By assuming the role of Underwood, the video’s goal appears to be two-fold: Underwood is commenting on his fate after being killed off for the final season of the Netflix series, and Spacey is rebuking those who despise him because of his alleged behavior.

Read More:Kevin Spacey Sued for Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment by Male Masseuse

“I know what you want,” Spacey says at the start of the video. “Oh sure they have tried to separate us but what we have is too strong, too powerful. After all, we shared everything you and I. I told you my deepest and darkest secrets. I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty. Mostly, I challenged you and made you think. And you trusted me, even though you knew you shouldn’t. So we’re not done, no matter what anybody says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me back.”

Spacey continues, “Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess at all. They’re just dying to have me declare everything said is true and I got what I deserved. Wouldn’t that be easy? If it was all so simple. Only you and I both know it’s never that simple, not in politics, not in life. But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgement without facts, would you? Did you? No, not you. You’re smarter than that.”

The video is the first content published by Spacey to social media since he issued an apology to Anthony Rapp on October 30, 2017. Rapp was the first person to come forward and accuse Spacey of sexual misconduct. Spacey’s apology was widely criticized last year as he used it as an opportunity to publicly come out as a gay man.

Spacey’s post arrived on the same day it was reported he is being charged with felony sexual assault. The actor will be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery at a Nantucket District Court on January 7, 2019. The charged is based on Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh’s statement last year that Spacey sexually assaulted her son inside the Club Car Restaurant on Nantucket.

Watch Spacey’s video below.

Let Me Be Frank https://t.co/OzVGsX6Xbz — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) December 24, 2018

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.