Kevin Spacey Wears ‘Retired Since 2017’ Hat While Delivering Pizza to Paparazzi

After his shockingly tone-deaf "Let Me Be Frank..." video on Christmas Eve, Spacey makes another puzzling move.

Kevin Spacey emerged from his mansion in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor neighborhood December 30 to deliver pizza to the paparazzi camped outside hoping to get a glimpse of the disgraced actor as he awaits arraignment on indecent assault/battery charges in January.

In photos published by The Daily Mail, Spacey wears a hat that reads “Retired Since 2017,” referring to how he became persona non grata in Hollywood following actor Anthony Rapp’s allegation that Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was 26. The two-time Oscar winner for “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty” was edited out of Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” and replaced by Christopher Plummer.

In a bizarre video Spacey posted to his Twitter feed on Christmas Eve called “Let Me Be Frank…” the actor reprised his character of Frank Underwood from “House of Cards” to refute, in oblique fashion, the allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

“But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you?” he said. “You wouldn’t rush to judgments without facts, would you? Did you? No, not you. You’re smarter than that…. Because I can promise you this: If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

When he’s arraigned in Massachusetts on January 7 it will be for a charge that he indecently assaulted an 18-year-old boy, the son of a former Boston TV anchor, in 2016. His greeting of the paparazzi outside his home is the first time he’s interacted with the press since the allegations first surfaced in 2017.

