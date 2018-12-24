‘Killing Eve’ Season 2 First Look: Villanelle Looks Like She’s in Real Trouble This Time

BBC America's surprise hit returns with new episodes and new consequences in Spring 2019.

“Killing Eve” Season 2 is well on its way. For anyone unconvinced, BBC America offered up a pre-weekend treat with a few early glimpses at the new batch of episodes coming next year to the network. Newly minted Golden Globes co-host Sandra Oh returns as Eve Polastri, the MI5 official whose hunt for the prolific assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) brings the two closer than either of them could have expected.

None of the first look photos feature the two together (audiences will have to wait a while for another dinner table summit), but there are plenty of clues as to what kind of new dangers each character will find themselves in once the story picks back up again.

Aimee Spinks/BBCAmerica

Whatever lurks on the other side of these wooden slats, that stare does not bode well for its immediate survival.

Aimee Spinks/BBCAmerica

That guy in the short-sleeved shirt and tie just realized that it’s never a good thing to see someone walk away from the security line, especially when it’s someone involved in the intelligence community.

Aimee Spinks/BBCAmerica

Well, it looks like Villanelle won’t get away from an early-season encounter entirely unscathed. Unclear whether that vodka is for drinking, sterilization or (most likely) both.

Parisa Taghizadeh/BBCAmerica

This is more of an “I’m very upset we haven’t caught the leader of a global assassin operation” look than a “Wow, I had no idea a rat could do that with a can of soda” look.

Nick Wall/BBCAmerica

Eve Polastri does not care if you have company. She will track you down and ruin your afternoon tea if she must.

Aimee Spinks/BBCAmerica

After a quick patch job, Villanelle is ready to find some quick transpo out of town. Pity the cab driver who decides to pick her up.

Aimee Spinks/BBCAmerica

At the end of the day, this isn’t an easy job. Strap in for another season of intense emotions and even more intense consequences.

“Killing Eve” Season 2 premieres in Spring 2019.

