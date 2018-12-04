Kit Harington Vows Never to Reprise Jon Snow in Any ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff

“Would I want to go back and do more? Not on your life,” Harington told the BBC.

Kit Harington wrapped production on “Game of Thrones” earlier this year, and he has no plans to ever return to the role of Jon Snow in the future. The actor recently spoke with the BBC to promote his new London play “True West,” and when asked about reprising his most iconic role he instantly shot down the interviewer.

“Would I want to go back and do more? Not on your life,” Harington said. “If, like me, you go all the way back to the pilot of ‘Game of Thrones,’ that’s almost 10 years of your life. That’s really unusual in an actor’s career. It was a huge, emotional upheaval leaving that family.”

Harington has no interest in even appearing in a small cameo role should Jon Snow or one of his ancestors factor into the upcoming “Games of Thrones” spinoff, which is now in pre-production. “What if [Harington] were asked to film a single scene, maybe as an ancestor of Jon Snow?” the BBC interview reads. “His answer remains an unequivocal no.”

Since starring on “Game of Thrones” since April 2011, Harington has gone on to have roles in films such as “Pompeii,” “Testament of Youth,” and Xavier Dolan’s “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.” Regardless of his film work, “Thrones” and Jon Snow will forever remain Harington’s most iconic role. Snow has emerged as one of “Thrones'” most important players and the final season is expected to be heavy on the character’s origins.

As for the “Thrones” spinoff Harington will definitely not be joining, HBO is currently gearing up to shoot the pilot for the project, which is created by Jane Goldman and “Thrones” author George R.R. Martin. Jon Snow wouldn’t even have a place in this show, as it is set 5,000 years before the events of the current series. HBO has not greenlit any additional “Thrones” spinoffs, although they were originally developing four other potential storylines.

“Game of Thrones” Season 8 debuts on HBO in April 2019.

