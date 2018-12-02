‘Les Misérables’ Trailer: Victor Hugo Fans Who Don’t Like Musicals Get Their Day

Dominic West, Lily Collins, David Oyelowo, and Olivia Colman star.

Few demographics have been as overlooked as people who love “Les Misérables” yet hate musicals, but they’ll soon have their day courtesy of PBS Masterpiece. A new miniseries based on Victor Hugo’s enduring novel is in the works, with Dominic West as Jean Valjean, David Oyelowo as Javert, Lily Collins as Fantine, and Olivia Colman as Madame Thénardier leading the ensemble cast. Enjoy the trailer below.

Anne Hathaway doesn’t shave her head and sing “I Dreamed a Dream” in this adaptation, but a man does tell Collins she looks like an angel and he’s utterly at her mercy. Here’s the premise: “With a striking intensity and relevance to us today, Victor Hugo’s novel is testimony to the struggles of France’s underclass and how far they must go to survive. The six-part television adaptation of the renowned book will vividly and faithfully bring to life the vibrant and engaging characters, the spectacular and authentic imagery and, above all, the incredible yet accessible story that was Hugo’s lifework.”

The ensemble also includes Adeel Akhtar (“The Night Manager”) as Monsieur Thénardier, Ellie Bamber (“Nocturnal Animals,” “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”) as Cosette, Josh O’Connor (“The Durrells in Corfu”) as Marius, and Erin Kellyman (“Raised by Wolves”) as Éponine. Andrew Davies (“Pride & Prejudice”) wrote the screenplay.

“Les Misérables” will air on Masterpiece in 2019.

