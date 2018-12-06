Golden Globes Announce New Lifetime Achievement TV Award

HFPA President Meher Tatna explained the award would honor a television figure the way Cecil B. DeMille Award does for film.

After a surprise host announcement the night previous and a bevy of new honorees, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had one last trick up its sleeve for nominations morning. The HFPA revealed that it will be adding a new special award to its ceremony for the first time in over half a century, with a career achievement honor given to an individual in the world of TV.

HFPA President Meher Tatna announced the award before revealing this year’s nominees on Thursday morning at the Beverly Hilton, where next year’s ceremony will be held.

“Equivalent to its film accolade counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, this new annual award will honor TV’s biggest names and brightest talents,” said Tatna. “Honorees will be selected based on their outstanding accomplishments, as well as the impact and influence that their television career has had on the industry and audiences. The importance of this presentation is underscored by the fact that this is the first special achievement award of its kind since the DeMille Award was originally presented in 1952.”

Tatna went on to explain that the name and recipient would be revealed in the coming days, along with the person who’ll be handed the 2019 Cecil B. DeMille Award in just a few weeks.

It’s interesting timing for the award, considering that last year’s DeMille recipient, Oprah Winfrey, got her career start in television. Other former DeMille awardees that also could have received this new TV equivalent include Denzel Washington, George Clooney, and 2019 Golden Globe nominee Michael Douglas, who all rose to fame as parts of TV ensembles.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 6, 2019. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will host this year’s festivities, broadcast as usual on NBC.

