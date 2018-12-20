Emma Watson Shares Intimate Behind-the-Scenes Look at Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’

Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird" follow-up is one of the most highly anticipated 2019 releases.

Christmas is often a wonderful time at the movie theater (this year brings “Aquaman,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” and “Vice,” among other titles), but 2019 promises to be an extra special holiday movie season thanks to the release of Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women.” Marking the writer-director’s follow-up to “Lady Bird,” “Little Women” is a star-studded adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s famous 1868 novel of the same name.

Gerwig spent the fall shooting “Little Women” in and around the Boston area. The cast includes “Lady Bird” duo Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet as Jo March and Theodore “Laurie” Laurence, respectively. The remaining March sisters are played by “Sharp Objects” breakout Eliza Scanlan (Beth), Emma Watson (Meg), and indie favorite Florence Pugh (Amy). The supporting cast includes Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, and Bob Odenkirk.

Watson marked this holiday season by sharing an intimate behind-the-scenes look at “Little Women” on her social media pages. Watson’s set photo captures a moment in which she appeared on set with Dern while Gerwig directed the two actresses. Another post features the young cast and Gerwig posing on set.

Expectations are high for “Little Women” given the cast and its positioning as Gerwig’s first directorial effort since “Lady Bird.” The writer-director became only the fifth woman filmmaker nominated for the Best Director Oscar thanks to “Lady Bird.”

Sony Pictures will release Gerwig’s “Little Women” in theaters December 25, 2019. Check out intimate behind-the-scenes photos below.

View this post on Instagram 🎥❤️ @littlewomenofficial A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on Dec 19, 2018 at 8:59am PST

