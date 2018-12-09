2018 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards (Updated Live)

Previous LAFCA winners for Best Film include "Call Me By Your Name," "Moonlight," "Spotlight," "Boyhood," and "Her."

Following the Golden Globe nominations last week, the 2018-19 awards season continues today in a big way with the announcement of the 2018 Los Angeles Film Critics Association winners. LAFCA, as the group is known, is set to honor the year in film by awarding prizes to the best performances and features of 2018.

LAFCA’s east coast counterpart, the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC), announced its winners on November 29, with Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” winning three prizes: Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Cinematography. The drama is expected to have another strong showing with LAFCA, although the group is known to make surprising choices every now and then.

Recent LAFCA winners for Best Film include “Call Me By Your Name,” “Moonlight,” “Spotlight,” “Boyhood,” and “Her.” All of these films went on to earn Oscar nominations for Best Picture, with “Moonlight” and “Spotlight” winning the top honor. Last year’s LAFCA winners included Timothée Chalamet for Best Actor and Sally Hawkins for Best Actress. Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”) and Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name”) tied for Best Director.

IndieWire’s Michael Nordine is a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. Other members include film critics Alonso Duralde, Tim Grierson, Amy Nicholson, Jen Yamato, Christy Lemire, Leonard Maltin, and Kenneth Turan, among others.

The full LAFCA winners list is below. IndieWire will update the winners live as they are announced throughout the day.

Best Picture:

Runner up:

Best Director:

Runner up:

Best Actress: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Runner up: Toni Collette, “Hereditary”

Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, “First Reformed”

Runner up: Ben Foster, “Leave No Trace:

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Runner up: Elizabeth Debicki, “Widows”

Best Supporting Actor: Steven Yeun, “Burning”

Runner up: Hugh Grant, “Paddington 2”

Best Foreign-Language Film:

Runner up:

Best Animation:“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Runner up: “Incredibles 2”

Best Screenplay: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Runner up: Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, “The Favourite”

Best Documentary/Non-Fiction Film:“Shirkers”

Runner up: “Minding the Gap”

Best Editing: Joshua Altman and Bing Liu, “Minding the Gap”

Runner up: Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, “Roma”

Best Production Design: Hannah Beachler, “Black Panther”

Runner up: Fiona Crombie, “The Favourite”

Best Music/Score: Nicholas Britell, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Runner up: Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”

Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Runner up: James Laxton, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Lifetime Achievement Award: Hayao Miyazaki

The Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award: Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, and Guy Maddin’s “The Green Fog”

