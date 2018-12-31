Louis C.K. Blasts Parkland Survivors, Makes Transphobic Jokes in Leaked Standup Set Audio

The comic's material suggests an attempt at courting the alt-right as a new audience to relaunch his career.

Audio from a recent Louis C.K. standup set leaked on YouTube late Sunday night, in which the disgraced comedian made a sharp pivot to alt-right friendly jokes far more offensive than even many of the offensive jokes we’ve heard from him in the past.

He denigrates the survivors of the Parkland, FL school shooting earlier this year who’ve become high-profile gun control advocates, makes bigoted comments about people who identify as transgender or non-binary, and repeatedly uses the R-word to attack the developmentally disabled.

“They testify in front of Congress, these kids? What are they doing? You’re young! You should be crazy! You should be unhinged! Not in a suit…” C.K. says of the Parkland survivors in the leaked audio. “You’re not interesting. Because you went to a high school where kids got shot? Why does that mean I have to listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I’ve got to listen to you talking?”

Adopting a high-pitched voice to mock a transgender/non-binary youth, C.K. said, “They’re like royalty. They tell you what to call them. ‘You should address me as they/them. Because I identify as gender neutral.’ Okay. You should address me as ‘there,’ because I identify as a location. And the location is your mother’s cunt. It doesn’t have to be that nasty, but it can be.”

Louis CK, 2017: “I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen”

Louis CK, 2018: pic.twitter.com/2qN1RrbgPH — Mike Pearl (@MikeLeePearl) December 31, 2018

Neither the date of the set nor the venue has been confirmed, though the initial audio that leaked on YouTube suggested it was recorded on December 16. The rundown of topics C.K. hits in the set suggests he may be trying to court a new right-wing audience to keep his comedy career afloat following his admission a year ago that he masturbated in front of women without their consent. C.K. claims he lost $35 million in one day because he acknowledged his sexual misconduct, but since early October he’s been trying to launch a comeback, appearing for multiple unannounced comedy sets at New York City’s Comedy Cellar and in Paris where his current girlfriend Blanche Gardin lives.

i mean he’s like a RW comic now. hes milo pic.twitter.com/QYOGI7TrGa — jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) December 31, 2018

The initial audio recording that leaked was pulled from YouTube, but there’s a backup you can listen to below (which could be pulled at anytime as well). Given the amount of laughter here, C.K.’s pivot toward the Breitbart set may pay off.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.