Macaulay Culkin Is Legally Changing His Middle Name to Macaulay Culkin

It beat "The McRib Is Back" and "Shark Week" in a poll.

Macaulay Culkin’s middle name is Carson, but not for long. The “Home Alone” star — whose more recent endeavors lean toward the offbeat end of things, including a podcast and occasional pro-wrestling appearances — has announced that, by popular demand, he’s changing his middle name to Macaulay Culkin. That’s right: His legal name will soon be Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.

“Macaulay Culkin” won a fan poll over “Shark Week,” “Kieran” (his brother’s first name), “The McRib Is Back,” and “Publicity Stunt.” “Merry Christmas to me, from all of you!” he tweeted in announcing the results. “My new middle name has been chosen. You voted and the winner is clear. In 2019 my new legal name will be: Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name).”

The contest was announced on November 26, with Culkin writing, “My middle name is something dumb. Larry? Orange? Honestly, I can’t even remember it. So I asked you all to send in some better options so I can go down to the court house and explain to a judge why I need to change my middle name to something cool.”

No word yet on when the actor will make the change official, but one imagines the many people who voted in the poll will hold him to his word.

Merry Christmas to me, from all of you! My new middle name has been chosen. You voted and the winner is clear. In 2019 my new legal name will be: Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name).#MerryChristmas — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 25, 2018

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.