‘Men In Black: International’ Trailer: Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson Hunt Aliens

F. Gary Gray is in the director's chair for the fourth "Men In Black" movie.

Get your alien blasters ready because Sony Pictures has debuted the first trailer for its 2019 summer tentpole, “Men In Black: International.” The film is the fourth entry in the “Men In Black” film franchise, and it’s the first to not feature Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the lead roles. Additionally, director Barry Sonnenfeld is sitting this installment out and F. Gary Gray is instead in the director’s chair.

“Men In Black: International” stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as Agent H and Agent M, respectively. The two agents are are forced to team up to solve a murder mystery that spans the globe. Liam Neeson plays the head of the U.K. branch of M.I.B., while Emma Thompson stars as the head of the U.S. branch. The supporting cast includes Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, and Rebecca Ferguson.

While it’s not a Marvel movie, “Men In Black: International” marks an exciting MCU reunion between “Thor: Ragnarok” co-stars Hemsworth and Thompson. The film will be Gray’s first directorial release since the blockbuster “The Fate of the Furious.”

Sony Pictures will release “Men in Black: International” in theaters nationwide June 14, 2019. Watch the official trailer below.

