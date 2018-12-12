Miley Cyrus in ‘Black Mirror’ Season 5? Actress Confirms Role, but She Can’t Say More

As always, Netflix won't let any details about the new "Black Mirror" episodes slip.

Miley Cyrus might be in big trouble with Netflix. After a month of rumors regarding her involvement in the new season of “Black Mirror,” Cyrus went ahead and confirmed to Howard Stern that she’s got a role in an upcoming episode (via Billboard). “If you guess it, then I will shake my head ‘yes,'” Cyrus told Stern when he asked about the rumors. Stern then revealed Cyrus confirmed her “Black Mirror’ role, although the actress added she wasn’t allowed to mention “Black Mirror” by name because she’s not allowed to speak about it further.

The rumor was first introduced last month by the South African news website IOL. The outlet spoke with a hotel manager in Cape Town, South Africa who said Miley Cyrus had stayed at the facility while shooting “Black Mirror.” Cyrus’ sister Brandi made the rumor go viral during the December 11 edition of her podcast “Your Favorite Thing.” Brandi confirmed that Miley was in Cape Town to film “Black Mirror” specifically. Neither Cyrus’ representatives nor Netflix is confirming the casting.

Cyrus is no stranger to television, having gotten her big break in the industry by leading the Disney Channel original “Hannah Montana.” While Cyrus is mostly known for her music career these days, she did have a starring role in Woody Allen’s 2016 Amazon limited series “Crisis in Six Scenes.” A role in “Black Mirror” would easily be her most high profile acting gig in years.

The upcoming fifth season of “Black Mirror” is under such secrecy that nothing about the next run of episodes has been confirmed by Netflix. Reports from earlier this year claim one episode will be a “choose-your-own-adventure” installment, while it was recently tipped that at least one episode will be dropping before the end of the year. An installment called “Bandersnatch,” which fan theories peg as a video-game centric episode, is rumored to debut on December 28, which is around the same time Netflix debuted “Black Mirror” Season 4 last year.

Cyrus is the musical guest on the upcoming December 15 episode of “Saturday Night Live.” IndieWire has reached out to Netflix for further comment.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.