‘Miracle Workers’ First Trailer: Steve Buscemi Is God in Angel Workplace Comedy

For as long as people have wondered if heaven exists, they’ve wondered what it might look like. “Miracle Workers,” the new TBS comedy slated to premiere next year, presents a version of the afterlife where it not only exists, but prominently features Steve Buscemi. (A win-win if ever there was one.)

The series, from “Man Seeking Woman” creator Simon Rich, imagines heaven as an office of sorts, with angels on different rungs of the corporate ladder managing what problems come up down on Earth. “Miracle Workers” will join the TBS Tuesday night programming lineup next February.

This particular crop of middle-management guardians is headlined by Craig (Daniel Radcliffe), who concerns himself with an increasingly heavy workload after God takes a far less hands-on role in answering humanity’s pleas. When a particularly dire problem rises up from the planet below, it’s up to Craig and his cohorts to save the world from an extremely unfortunate apocalypse.

The ensemble of angels surrounding Radcliffe includes “Blockers” breakout Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni, while Jon Bass and Sasha Compère play the two humans whose urgent prayer for a shot at love together gets sent all the way up the chain. The seven-episode limited series will also feature a number of guest stars like Tituss Burgess, Margaret Cho, Tim Meadows, Angela Kinsey, and Chris Parnell. (Buscemi assumed the role of God after the part was originally announced for Owen Wilson last summer.)

“Miracle Workers” is based in part on Rich’s own 2012 novel “What in God’s Name,” and the show is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Rich’s former boss during his time as a staff writer at “Saturday Night Live.”

Watch the first trailer for the series (including some impeccable interior design choices) below:

“The Miracle Workers” premieres February 12 on TBS.

