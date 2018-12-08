Netflix Reviving ‘Ghost in the Shell’ as 2020 Anime — Please, No Whitewashed Voice Cast

The new "Ghost in the Shell" will be co-directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama.

Netflix’s major push into anime continues with the announcement the streaming giant is planning a brand new “Ghost in the Shell” anime for a 2020 debut. The series, officially titled “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045,” is being co-directed by Kenji Kamiyama (“Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex”) and Shinji Araki (“Appleseed”). It’s unclear at this point whether or not the project is a feature film or a television series.

“Ghost in the Shell” originally started as a hugely popular manga series written and illustrated by Masamune Shirow. The series was famously adapted into a 1995 anime film of the same name, directed by Mamoru Oshii. The anime “Ghost in the Shell” is largely credited with influencing science-fiction cinema into the 21st century, most evidently “The Matrix” soundtrack.

While Netflix has not revealed further details about “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045,” here’s hoping the voice cast remains culturally appropriate. The last go-around with “Ghost in the Shell” in the media was Rupert Sanders’ much-maligned 2017 movie, which controversially cast Scarlett Johansson in the lead role and brought worldwide attention to Hollywood’s whitewashing issue.

“Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045” joins Netflix’s growing anime slate, which also includes a live-action adaptation of “Cowboy Bebop.” Netflix ordered a 10-episode season of “Bebop” in late November. The streaming giant is also working on a live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s beloved “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series.

Netflix’s upcoming “Ghost in the Shell” series will be a collaboration between studios Production I.G. and SOLA Digital Arts. Netflix is touting the series as a “next-generation animation film.”

