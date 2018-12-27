Most-Watched Television Networks: Ranking 2018’s Winners and Losers

A few years ago, the joke among network TV execs was that “flat is the new up” — meaning that you could tout victory if your network had managed to at least hold steady and not lose more viewers.
Those were innocent times. Now, with so many channels slipping year-to-year by double digits, perhaps “single digit declines are the new up” should now be the industry mantra. In 2018, TV strategists who are used to erosion were nonetheless stunned by how quickly younger viewers are disappearing from linear TV. “We’re seeing real accelerated declines in live viewing,” one research exec told IndieWire. “People are changing their behavior. Maybe people are watching more efficiently.” Nielsen doesn’t report on the people watching video on mobile phones, iPads and laptops, but there’s a sense that viewers are using different platforms to time shift their viewing, the way they used to use DVRs.
With a few notable exceptions, young-skewing networks, as you might expect, were hit hardest in 2018 — and that included the Spanish-language channels, as that diverse demographic tends to be younger.
It’s not all gloom and doom, however. Thanks to both the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl, NBC managed to increase its audience by 9 percent, making it the most-watched network of 2018 (taking the crown from CBS). And although advertisers may snub them, older viewers are helping propel a new generation of classic TV channels. “[Older adult viewing levels] are much more stable than younger demos,” the researcher said.
Other networks seeing viewership growth in 2018 included Fox News Channel (once again the most-watched cable network), MSNBC, Ion, TNT, Hallmark, TLC, A&E, Me TV, MTV, Travel Channel, Nat Geo, GSN, Oxygen, and Science Channel.
Here are some of the notable winners and losers from 2018:
HIGHS
MTV: Written off as a has-been network a few years ago, MTV once again has a Situation on its hands. The return of the “Jersey Shore” crew has been part of a recipe for growth at the network, as “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” (now renewed for a third season) helped spark a ratings revival. Under president Chris McCarthy, who engineered the turnaround by tapping back into MTV’s late 2000s reality brand, the network was also helped by new hits such as “Floribama Shore,” “Ex on the Beach” and “Siesta Key.” As a result, viewership was up 13 percent in 2018, with adults 18-49 numbers up 17 percent.
Classic TV and repeats: As much as everyone talks about Peak TV and how much original scripted TV is currently being produced, an increasing number of viewers are instead gravitating toward the old stuff. Me TV, in particular, is continuing to grow as its roster of over-the-air stations gets stronger. The network has leaped over TV Land and is within striking distance of Nick at Nite — two networks that pioneered the “classic TV” format before focusing on more contemporary fare. Ion, which focuses on more recent procedural drama repeats, is also growing, as are some of the “diginets” that focus on library fare, including Laff and Escape.
NBC: The Peacock network aired five of the year’s top 10 telecasts, including Super Bowl LII — as always, the most-watched program of the year. But also on the list: The year’s top-rated entertainment broadcast, the Super Bowl lead-out edition of “This Is Us” (in which a Crockpot kills Jack Pearson); the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies; and the Nov. 4 Sunday Night Football game between New England and Green Bay. Of course, what goes up must come down: NBC will have to adjust to a 2019 without either the Big Game or the Olympic games.
TNT, A&E, TLC, Nat Geo, Oxygen: These are among the few major cable networks that managed to either stay flat or post increases among both total viewers and adults under 50. Given what’s going on in the business, that is an impressive feat.
LOWS
CNN: While Fox News and MSNBC posted slight ratings increases in 2018, CNN was down 6 percent. (All three cable news networks were down in the 18-49 demo, with CNN dipping the most.) Could it be that partisans are choosing either Fox News or MSNBC, leaving fewer in the middle? Could Donald Trump’s non-stop attacks on the channel be having an impact? Or are viewers tiring of Jeff Zucker’s steady diet of politics-as-sport, bringing on pundits to yell at each other — including truly terrible talking heads like Rick Santorum? Likely all of the above — but CNN could at least do something about that last reason.
Kids TV: It’s probably no surprise that the kid-targeted networks are being hurt the most as a new generation of kids ignore linear TV to either watch YouTube videos, play Fortnite, or binge TV on one of the streaming services. Nickelodeon was down 29 percent in 2018, while Cartoon Network is off a stunning 36 percent. (Cartoon’s older sibling Adult Swim, which targets 18-24-year-olds, is also off by 12 percent.) Disney Channel is commercial-free, and therefore not on this list, but its tween network Disney XD is down 23 percent. The lone bright spot? Disney Junior, the preschool network, leapfrogged over competitor Nick Jr. and is up by 4 percent.
“Family” TV: The only thing doing worse than networks geared towards kids are the networks attempting to reach the whole family. Sorry to say, there’s just no such thing as co-viewing anymore. Universal morphed its preschool network Sprout into Universal Kids — in the hopes of broadening its reach — but instead dived 73 percent. Discovery Family, which also attempts to reach kids and their parents, is down 46 percent.
Byron Allen: The comedian-turned-mogul bought the Weather Channel earlier this year for $300 million, just as the network — which had seen its ratings grow by 14 percent in 2017 — dropped back down by 20 percent. (This, despite a seemingly non-stop barrage of weather news.) Allen is also behind Comedy TV, which has the distinction of being the least-watched ad-supported network measured by Nielsen.
Here’s the ranker of almost every ad-supported broadcast and cable network in 2018 (with the exception of certain digital networks, as well as cable networks that aren’t measured by Nielsen), according to total viewers. (Below this chart, we also rank the year’s top 50 most-watched networks in the adults 18-49 category.)
THE MOST-WATCHED NETWORKS OF 2018 (BY TOTAL VIEWERS)
|
|
NETWORK
|
2018 VIEWERS
|
2017 VIEWERS
|
% CHANGE
|
1
|
NBC
|
7,876,000
|
7,224,000
|
+9%
|
2
|
CBS
|
7,385,000
|
7,975,000
|
-7%
|
3
|
ABC
|
5,423,000
|
5,595,000
|
-3%
|
4
|
Fox
|
4,401,000
|
4,701,000
|
-6%
|
5
|
Fox News Channel
|
2,481,000
|
2,419,000
|
+3%
|
6
|
MSNBC
|
1,789,000
|
1,607,000
|
+11%
|
7
|
ESPN
|
1,764,000
|
1,889,000
|
-7%
|
8
|
USA Network
|
1,518,000
|
1,661,000
|
-9%
|
9
|
HGTV
|
1,461,000
|
1,533,000
|
-5%
|
10
|
Univision
|
1,448,000
|
1,663,000
|
-13%
|
11
|
The CW
|
1,418,000
|
1,579,000
|
-10%
|
12
|
TBS
|
1,393,000
|
1,509,000
|
-8%
|
13
|
Ion
|
1,350,000
|
1,268,000
|
+6%
|
14
|
TNT
|1,323,000
|
1,316,000
|
+1%
|
15
|
History
|
1,239,000
|
1,326,000
|
-7%
|
16
|
Telemundo
|
1,216,000
|
1,385,000
|
-12%
|
17
|
Hallmark Channel
|
1,190,000
|
1,153,000
|
+3%
|
18
|
Discovery
|
1,178,000
|
1,354,000
|
-13%
|
19
|
Investigation Discovery
|
1,102,000
|
1,097,000
|
0%
|
20
|
TLC
|
1,066,000
|
972,000
|
+10%
|
21
|
A&E
|
1,013,000
|
987,000
|
+3%
|
22
|
CNN
|
986,000
|
1,049,000
|
-6%
|
23
|
Food Network
|
984,000
|
982,000
|
0%
|
24
|
Nickelodeon
|
932,000
|
1,315,000
|
-29%
|
25
|
AMC
|
921,000
|
1,078,000
|
-15%
|
26
|
FX
|
903,000
|
1,036,000
|
-13%
|
27
|
Bravo
|
879,000
|
920,000
|
-4%
|
28
|
Adult Swim
|
845,000
|
962,000
|
-12%
|
29
|
Nick at Nite
|
737,000
|
887,000
|
-17%
|
30
|
ME TV
|
702,000
|
617,000
|
+14%
|
31
|
Lifetime
|
699,000
|
838,000
|
-17%
|
32
|
MTV
|
655,000
|
578,000
|
+13%
|
33
|
TV Land
|
642,000
|
710,000
|
-10%
|
34
|
VH1
|
640,000
|
646,000
|
-1%
|
35
|
Freeform
|
621,000
|
744,000
|
-17%
|
36
|
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
|
596,000
|
682,000
|
-13%
|
37
|
Syfy
|
574,000
|
640,000
|
-10%
|
38
|
Disney Junior
|
565,000
|
545,000
|
+4%
|
39
|
INSP
|
550,000
|
529,000
|
+4%
|
40
|
Unimas
|
545,000
|
702,000
|
-22%
|
41
|
Cartoon Network
|
544,000
|
849,000
|
-36%
|
42
|
Animal Planet
|
516,000
|
562,000
|
-8%
|
43
|
Travel Channel
|
515,000
|
491,000
|
+5%
|
44
|
Paramount Network
|
507,000
|
567,000
|
-11%
|
45
|
National Geographic
|
504,000
|
452,000
|
+12%
|
46
|
Nick Jr.
|
471,000
|
640,000
|
-26%
|
47
|
OWN
|
465,000
|
539,000
|
-14%
|
48
|
WE TV
|
449,000
|
469,000
|
-4%
|
49
|
NBC Sports Network
|
430,000
|
332,000
|
+30%
|
50
|
BET
|
423,000
|
477,000
|
-11%
|
51
|
GSN
|
417,000
|
376,000
|
+11%
|
52
|
E! Entertainment
|
409,000
|
467,000
|
-12%
|
53
|
Comedy Central
|
392,000
|
416,000
|
-6%
|
54
|
LMN
|
363,000
|
454,000
|
-20%
|
55
|
Fox Sports 1
|
360,000
|
462,000
|
-22%
|
56
|
WGN America
|
352,000
|
372,000
|
-5%
|
57
|
Oxygen
|
343,000
|
297,000
|
+15%
|
58
|
Grit
|
339,000
|
345,000
|
-2%
|
59
|
FXX
|
331,000
|
356,000
|
-7%
|
60
|
ESPN 2
|
323,000
|
333,000
|
-3%
|
61
|
Science Channel
|
320,000
|
300,000
|
+7%
|
62
|
Nat Geo Wild
|
307,000
|
268,000
|
+15%
|
tie
|
Tru TV
|
307,000
|
388,000
|
-21%
|
64
|
CNBC
|
297,000
|
323,000
|
-8%
|
65
|
CMT
|
290,000
|
307,000
|
-6%
|
66
|
NFL Network
|
287,000
|
322,000
|
-11%
|
tie
|
HLN
|
285,000
|
300,000
|
-5%
|
68
|
Bounce TV
|
278,000
|
298,000
|
-7%
|
tie
|
Estrella TV
|
278,000
|
241,000
|
+15%
|
70
|
DIY
|
268,000
|
271,000
|
-1%
|
71
|
BBC America
|
265,000
|
280,000
|
-5%
|
tie
|
Motor Trend
|
265,000
|
260,000
|
+2%
|
73
|
Sundance TV
|
238,000
|
236,000
|
+1%
|
74
|
Laff
|
234,000
|
169,000
|
+38%
|
75
|
IFC
|
205,000
|
188,000
|
+9%
|
76
|
Weather Channel
|
198,000
|
248,000
|
-20%
|
77
|
Escape
|
177,000
|
174,000
|
+2%
|
78
|
Univision Deportes
|
173,000
|
185,000
|
-6%
|
79
|
Cozi TV
|
171,000
|
183,000
|
-7%
|
80
|
Reelzchannel
|
167,000
|
180,000
|
-7%
|
81
|
Heroes and Icons
|
165,000
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
82
|
Disney XD
|
158,000
|
205,000
|
-23%
|
83
|
Pop
|
157,000
|
175,000
|
-10%
|
84
|
Nicktoons
|
152,000
|
209,000
|
-27%
|
85
|
TV One
|
150,000
|
170,000
|
-12%
|
86
|
MLB Network
|
149,000
|
162,000
|
-8%
|
87
|
Galavision
|
141,000
|
169,000
|
-17%
|
88
|
Cooking Channel
|
137,000
|
139,000
|
-17
|
89
|
FX Movie Channel
|
136,000
|
130,000
|
+5%
|
90
|
American Heroes Channel
|
132,000
|
168,000
|
-21%
|
91
|
Golf Channel
|
127,000
|
129,000
|
-2%
|
92
|
FYI
|
121,000
|
152,000
|
-20%
|
93
|
Teennick
|
119,000
|
145,000
|
-18%
|
94
|
RFD-TV
|
114,000
|
129,000
|
-12%
|
95
|
Destination America
|
111,000
|
179,000
|
-38%
|
tie
|
UP
|
111,000
|
127,000
|
-13%
|
97
|
Boomerang
|
108,000
|
139,000
|
-22%
|
tie
|
Smithsonian
|
108,000
|
97,000
|
+11%
|
99
|
GAC
|
104,000
|
104,000
|
0%
|
100
|
Fox Business Network
|
103,000
|
107,000
|
-4%
|
101
|
NBA TV
|
99,000
|
110,000
|
-10%
|
102
|
Viceland
|
94,000
|
104,000
|
-10%
|
103
|
MTV 2
|
92,000
|
119,000
|
-23%
|
104
|
Discovery En Español
|
87,000
|
89,000
|
-2%
|
105
|
Azteca America
|
86,000
|
98,000
|
-12%
|
106
|
Comet
|
82,000
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
107
|
Ovation Network
|
81,000
|
83,000
|
-2%
|
108
|
ESPNU
|
80,000
|
87,000
|
-8%
|
109
|
Discovery Family Channel
|
62,000
|
118,000
|
-46%
|
110
|
Discovery Life Channel
|
62,000
|
77,000
|
-19%
|
111
|
Logo
|
61,000
|
65,000
|
-6%
|
112
|
Universo
|
56,000
|
58,000
|
-3%
|
113
|
Fox Deportes
|
55,000
|
53,000
|
+4%
|
114
|
BET Her
|
51,000
|
55,000
|
-7%
|
tie
|
Tennis Network
|
51,000
|
47,000
|
+9%
|
116
|
Baby First TV
|
49,000
|
55,000
|
-9%
|
tie
|
El Rey
|
49,000
|
54,000
|
-9%
|
118
|
Fuse
|
43,000
|
49,000
|
-12%
|
119
|
ESPN Deportes
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
0%
|
120
|
ESPNEWS
|
39,000
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
121
|
Cine Latino
|
37,000
|
34,000
|
+9%
|
tie
|
Fox Sports 2
|
37,000
|
38,000
|
-3%
|
123
|
Universal Kids
|
32,000
|
118,000
|
-73
|
124
|
Discovery Familia
|
28,000
|
29,000
|
-3%
|
125
|
CNN En Español
|
23,000
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
126
|
BEIN Sport Español
|
17,000
|
30,000
|
-43%
|
127
|
Justice Central
|
14,000
|
20,000
|
-30%
|
128
|
MTV Classic
|
10,000
|
16,000
|
-38%
|
129
|
BEIN Sport
|
7,000
|
14,000
|
-50%
|
130
|
Comedy TV
|
1,000
|
2,000
|
-50%
Source: Nielsen, NPM (01/01/2018-12/02/2018 vs. 12/26/2016-12/03/2017) Mon-Sat 8pm-11pm/Sun 7pm-11pm, ad-supported networks, Live+7. Ranked by 2018 Year-To-Date.
THE 50 MOST WATCHED NETWORKS OF 2018 (AMONG ADULTS 18-49)
|
|
NETWORK
|
2018 VIEWERS
|
2017 VIEWERS
|
% CHANGE
|
1
|
NBC
|
2,362,000
|
2,253,000
|
+5%
|
2
|
ABC
|
1,650,000
|
1,821,000
|
-9%
|
3
|
Fox
|
1,642,000
|
1,873,000
|
-12%
|
4
|
CBS
|
1,564,000
|
1,838,000
|
-15%
|
5
|
ESPN
|
736,000
|
793,000
|
-7%
|
6
|
Univision
|
611,000
|
738,000
|
-17%
|
7
|
USA
|
604,000
|
681,000
|
-11%
|
8
|
TBS
|
598,000
|
677,000
|
-12%
|
9
|
Telemundo
|
596,000
|
700,000
|
-15%
|
10
|
The CW
|
593,000
|
689,000
|
-14%
|
11
|
TNT
|
584,000
|
580,000
|
+1%
|
12
|
Adult Swim
|
503,000
|
554,000
|
-9%
|
13
|
MTV
|
458,000
|
392,000
|
+17%
|
14
|
Discovery
|
439,000
|
519,000
|
-15%
|
15
|
Bravo
|
433,000
|
468,000
|
-7%
|
16
|
FX
|
427,000
|
496,000
|
-14%
|
17
|
A&E
|
406,000
|
400,000
|
+1%
|
18
|
VH1
|
395,000
|
406,000
|
-3%
|
19
|
Ion
|
384,000
|
363,000
|
+6%
|
20
|
AMC
|
383,000
|
501,000
|
-24%
|
tie
|
HGTV
|
383,000
|
426,000
|
-10%
|
tie
|
TLC
|
383,000
|
356,000
|
+8%
|
23
|
Food Network
|
380,000
|
390,000
|
-3%
|
24
|
History
|
352,000
|
408,000
|
-14%
|
25
|
Investigation Discovery
|
334,000
|
350,000
|
-5%
|
26
|
Fox News
|
296,000
|
319,000
|
-7%
|
27
|
Freeform
|
294,000
|
372,000
|
-21%
|
28
|
Nick at Nite
|
282,000
|
328,000
|
-14%
|
29
|
Nickelodeon
|
259,000
|
328,000
|
+4%
|
30
|
CNN
|
255,000
|
289,000
|
-12%
|
31
|
MSNBC
|
253,000
|
261,000
|
-3%
|
32
|
Comedy Central
|
252,000
|
272,000
|
-7%
|
33
|
Hallmark Channel
|
250,000
|
261,000
|
-4%
|
34
|
Lifetime
|
249,000
|
334,000
|
-25%
|
35
|
Unimas
|
248,000
|
324,000
|
-23%
|
36
|
Paramount Network
|
232,000
|
265,000
|
-12%
|
37
|
Syfy
|
228,000
|
257,000
|
-11%
|
38
|
E! Entertainment
|
217,000
|
250,000
|
-13%
|
39
|
BET
|
197,000
|
232,000
|
-15%
|
40
|
Cartoon Network
|
188,000
|
283,000
|
-34%
|
41
|
Travel Channel
|
187,000
|
181,000
|
+3%
|
42
|
FXX
|
179,000
|
201,000
|
-11%
|
43
|
Tru TV
|
175,000
|
226,000
|
-23%
|
44
|
Disney Junior
|
168,000
|
168,000
|
0%
|
45
|
WE TV
|
159,000
|
158,000
|
+1%
|
46
|
NBC Sports Network
|
154,000
|
128,000
|
+20%
|
47
|
Animal Planet
|
149,000
|
165,000
|
-10%
|
48
|
TV Land
|
144,000
|
160,000
|
-10%
|
49
|
National Geographic
|
133,000
|
126,000
|
+6%
|
tie
|
OWN
|
133,000
|
171,000
|
-22%
Source: Nielsen, NPM (01/01/2018-12/02/2018 vs. 12/26/2016-12/03/2017) Mon-Sat 8pm-11pm/Sun 7pm-11pm, ad-supported networks, Live+7. Ranked by 2018 Year-To-Date.
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.