Movies New to Netflix in January: ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Pan’s Labyrinth,’ and More

As Netflix heads into its first legitimate Oscar season, the streaming giant is hoping to pull out nominations and wins for “ROMA,” “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” and “Girl.” Lest Netflix lose sight of its one true purpose, the platform will be streaming the entire “Indiana Jones” franchise beginning in January. The streamer announced today its full list of titles for the new year, and it’s the expected mix of cult hit indies and little-known original films.
Quentin Tarantino fans can rejoice in January: “Pulp Fiction” heads to Netflix in the beginning of the month, and the classic continues to be endlessly re-watchable. Guillermo del Toro fans can also peruse “Pan’s Labyrinth,” and relive a simpler time before the Mexican filmmaker’s polarizing “The Shape of Water” Oscar win. David Mackenzie and Taylor Sheridan’s 2016 crime drama “Hell or High Water” also becomes available on the same day.
For those looking for something a little lighter to celebrate the new year, Netflix will also have comedies 1991’s “The Addams Family,” Jon Favreau breakout “Swingers,” and the legendary “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” On the Netflix Originals slate, be sure to check out Icelandic filmmaker Ísold Uggadóttir’s stunning immigration drama “And Breathe Normally.”
Without further ado, here is the full list of movies coming to Netflix in January, 2019.
January 1
Across the Universe
Babel
Black Hawk Down
City of God
Definitely, Maybe
Godzilla
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
It Takes Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Boys
Mona Lisa Smile
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Pan’s Labyrinth
Pulp Fiction
Swingers
Tears of the Sun
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Dark Knight
The Departed
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Strangers
Watchmen
xXx
XXX: State of the Union
FilmStruck / Criterion
January 2
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
January 4
And Breathe Normally — NETFLIX FILM
An Icelandic single mom struggling with poverty and a Guinea-Bissauan asylum seeker facing deportation find their lives intertwined in unexpected ways.
El Potro: Unstoppable — NETFLIX FILM
A singer makes a splash in the Tropical music scene thanks to his good looks and magnetism, but must navigate tragedy and the trappings of fame to survive.
Lionheart — NETFLIX FILM
When her father falls ill, Adaeze steps up to run the family business — alongside her uncle — and prove herself in a male-dominated world.
January 9
Solo: A Star Wars Story
January 11
Solo — NETFLIX FILM
In a remote area of the Canary Islands, young surfer Alvaro Vizcaino accidentally falls from a cliff. Seriously injured, he must fight to survive.
The Last Laugh — NETFLIX FILM
Retired talent manager Al reconnects with former client Buddy, a comedian who gave up performing decades ago, and urges him to go back out on the road.
January 15
Revenger — NETFLIX FILM
A former detective hell-bent on revenge infiltrates a remote island serving as a prison for dangerous death row criminals in search of a brutal fiend.
January 16
American Gangster
January 18
Close — NETFLIX FILM
To protect an heiress from highly trained kidnappers, a lone security expert must unravel a sinister plot — while striving to stay alive.
GIRL — NETFLIX FILM
In this award-winning drama inspired by a true story, 15-year-old Lara trains to become a ballerina as she transitions from her assigned gender.
IO — NETFLIX FILM
One of the last survivors on Earth, a teen races to cure her poisoned planet before the final shuttle to a distant space colony leaves her stranded.
Soni — NETFLIX FILM
While fighting crimes against women in Delhi, a short-fused policewoman and her level-headed female boss grapple with gender issues in their own lives.
Lucasfilm Ltd.
January 24
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
January 25
Animas — NETFLIX FILM
When her best friend starts acting odd after a strange accident, a young woman descends into a living hell where nightmare and reality are blurred.
Polar — NETFLIX FILM
The world’s top assassin, Duncan Vizla, aka The Black Kaiser, is settling into retirement when his former employer marks him as a liability to the firm. Against his will, he finds himself back in the game going head to head with an army of younger, faster, ruthless killers who will stop at nothing to have him silenced.
January 29
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp
January 30
Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles 2
