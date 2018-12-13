Movies New to Netflix in January: ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Pan’s Labyrinth,’ and More

It's auteurs galore for the new year, with plenty of beloved classics to get you through Oscar season.

As Netflix heads into its first legitimate Oscar season, the streaming giant is hoping to pull out nominations and wins for “ROMA,” “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” and “Girl.” Lest Netflix lose sight of its one true purpose, the platform will be streaming the entire “Indiana Jones” franchise beginning in January. The streamer announced today its full list of titles for the new year, and it’s the expected mix of cult hit indies and little-known original films.

Quentin Tarantino fans can rejoice in January: “Pulp Fiction” heads to Netflix in the beginning of the month, and the classic continues to be endlessly re-watchable. Guillermo del Toro fans can also peruse “Pan’s Labyrinth,” and relive a simpler time before the Mexican filmmaker’s polarizing “The Shape of Water” Oscar win. David Mackenzie and Taylor Sheridan’s 2016 crime drama “Hell or High Water” also becomes available on the same day.

For those looking for something a little lighter to celebrate the new year, Netflix will also have comedies 1991’s “The Addams Family,” Jon Favreau breakout “Swingers,” and the legendary “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” On the Netflix Originals slate, be sure to check out Icelandic filmmaker Ísold Uggadóttir’s stunning immigration drama “And Breathe Normally.”

Without further ado, here is the full list of movies coming to Netflix in January, 2019.

January 1

Across the Universe

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

January 2

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

January 4

And Breathe Normally — NETFLIX FILM

An Icelandic single mom struggling with poverty and a Guinea-Bissauan asylum seeker facing deportation find their lives intertwined in unexpected ways.

El Potro: Unstoppable — NETFLIX FILM

A singer makes a splash in the Tropical music scene thanks to his good looks and magnetism, but must navigate tragedy and the trappings of fame to survive.

Lionheart — NETFLIX FILM

When her father falls ill, Adaeze steps up to run the family business — alongside her uncle — and prove herself in a male-dominated world.

January 9

Solo: A Star Wars Story

January 11

Solo — NETFLIX FILM

In a remote area of the Canary Islands, young surfer Alvaro Vizcaino accidentally falls from a cliff. Seriously injured, he must fight to survive.

The Last Laugh — NETFLIX FILM

Retired talent manager Al reconnects with former client Buddy, a comedian who gave up performing decades ago, and urges him to go back out on the road.

January 15

Revenger — NETFLIX FILM

A former detective hell-bent on revenge infiltrates a remote island serving as a prison for dangerous death row criminals in search of a brutal fiend.

January 16

American Gangster

January 18

Close — NETFLIX FILM

To protect an heiress from highly trained kidnappers, a lone security expert must unravel a sinister plot — while striving to stay alive.

GIRL — NETFLIX FILM

In this award-winning drama inspired by a true story, 15-year-old Lara trains to become a ballerina as she transitions from her assigned gender.

IO — NETFLIX FILM

One of the last survivors on Earth, a teen races to cure her poisoned planet before the final shuttle to a distant space colony leaves her stranded.

Soni — NETFLIX FILM

While fighting crimes against women in Delhi, a short-fused policewoman and her level-headed female boss grapple with gender issues in their own lives.

January 24

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

January 25

Animas — NETFLIX FILM

When her best friend starts acting odd after a strange accident, a young woman descends into a living hell where nightmare and reality are blurred.

Polar — NETFLIX FILM

The world’s top assassin, Duncan Vizla, aka The Black Kaiser, is settling into retirement when his former employer marks him as a liability to the firm. Against his will, he finds himself back in the game going head to head with an army of younger, faster, ruthless killers who will stop at nothing to have him silenced.

January 29

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

January 30

Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles 2

