Nick Cannon Stands Up for Kevin Hart by Posting Homophobic Tweets From Schumer, Silverman

Cannon is wondering why Hart received so much backlash while other comics who have made homophobic jokes continue to find success.

Nick Cannon is sticking up for Kevin Hart after the comedian stepped down from hosting the 2019 Academy Awards. Hart was announced as Oscars host on December 4, but soon afterward controversial jokes featuring LGBTQ slurs from Hart’s past began to resurface. After initially refusing to apologize, Hart eventually said he was sorry and confirmed he would not be hosting as to “not be a distraction” to the show at large.

Cannon showed support for Hart on Twitter by re-posting old tweets from female comics Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, and Chelsea Handler that, similar to Hart, feature LGBTQ slurs and derogatory terms. Cannon noted he’s a fan of Silverman’s “Wreck-It Ralph” franchise despite the fact she once tweeted in 2010, “I dont mean this in a hateful way but the new bachelorette’s a f*g.”

A 2012 tweet from Amy Schumer read, “Enjoy ‘Skyfall’ f*gs. I’m about to get knee deep in Helen Hunt #TheSessions.” Cannon also re-posted a 2010 tweet from Handler that said, “This is what a f*g bird looks like when he flexes.”

Cannon’s re-posts were not designed to drag the female comics but to question why so much backlash was given to Hart when homophobic jokes have been made for some time by comics both male and female. Cannon’s overall point seems to be that comics should not have to be silent or politically correct in their jokes.

“You know I’ve been saying fucked up shit since twitter started!” Cannon replied to one fan. “I don’t play that politically correct bullshit! Fuck politics!! Only Truth!”

Cannon originally celebrated Hart’s hosting announcement on Instagram, saying he “couldn’t be happier” for Hart. “Real talk my bro deserves every bit of what God is blessing him with,” Cannon said. “The hardest working, kindest, and most genuine dude in the business.”

The Academy has yet to announce Hart’s replacement.

Interesting🤔 I wonder if there was any backlash here… https://t.co/0TlNvgYeIj — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

And I fucking love Wreck it Ralph!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/6cHA1EQEkg — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

🤔 I’m just saying… should we keep going??? https://t.co/1kESA82WqR — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

Nope!! You know I’ve been saying fucked up shit since twitter started! I don’t play that politically correct bullshit! Fuck politics!! Only Truth!✊🏾 https://t.co/U1UmlQScyc — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

