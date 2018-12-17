‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘Vice’ Lead Oscar Best Makeup and Hairstyling Shortlist

It's shaping up as showdown between Freddy Mercury and Dick Cheney for the makeup and hair Oscar, but "The Favourite" and "A Star is Born" were snubbed.

Rami Malek as Freddy Mercury (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Christian Bale as Dick Cheney (“Vice”) lead the shortlist contenders for this season’s Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar.

Joining them are Tilda Swinton’s wild transformation in “Suspiria,” the fantastical look of Swedish foreign-language entry “Border,” the authenticity of “Mary Queen of Scots,” and Laurel & Hardy’s recreation in “Stan & Ollie.” While “The Black Panther” made the cut, notably, Best Picture contenders “A Star Is Born” and “The Favourite” were both shut out.

However, the race has come down to a battle of the biopics between Mercury and Cheney. Hair and makeup head Jan Sewell transformed Malek into the flamboyant Queen singer/songwriter, making use of a prosthetic nose, eye makeup, an assortment of wigs, and, most crucially, a set of prosthetic teeth to approximate his famous overbite.

Meanwhile, three-time Oscar-winning makeup designer Greg Cannom (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Dracula”) used every tool at his disposal to fully transform Bale into Vice President Cheney (from age 21 to mid-70s). Cannom fitted the actor with a comfortable wrap-around prosthetic, two nose appliances, and form-fitting grease makeup, along with special wigs to complete the uncanny resemblance.

