Pixar and DreamWorks Lead Oscar Shortlist for Animated Short

DreamWorks landed two animated shorts from its new program: the CG "Bilby" and 2D "Bird Karma."

Pixar’s “Bao” and DreamWorks’ “Bilby” and “Bird Karma” lead the Academy’s shortlist of 10 for Best Animated Short.

They were joined by “Age of Sail,” from Oscar winner John Kahrs (“Paperman”) via his VR Google Spotlight short about being adrift at sea; National Board of Canada’s “Animal Behaviour” (directed by Alison Snowden and David Fine) about hilarious animal issues; Cartoon Saloon’s “Late Afternoon” (directed by Louise Bagnall), which explores dementia; “Lost & Found” (directed by Andrew Goldsmith & Bradley Slabe) about recovering a special friendship; “One Small Step” (directed by Disney alums Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas) about qualifying for the space program; “Pépé le Morse” (directed by Lucrèce Andreae) about a family’s sojourn of mourning; and “Weekends” (directed by Pixar story artist Trevor Jimenez) based on his difficult childhood being shuttled between parents in Toronto.

Read More:Oscars 2019: Best Animated Short Predictions

However, the frontrunner remains “Bao,” from Chinese-Canadian story artist Domee Shi (“The Incredibles 2,” “Toy Story 4”), the first woman to direct a short at Pixar. It poignantly tells the story of a woman who gets a second chance at motherhood when one of her hand-made dumplings come to life.

DreamWorks, meanwhile, launched its new shorts program with the CG “Bilby,” a hilarious Australian outback survival story (directed by Pierre Perifel, JP Sans, and Liron Topaz) and the 2D “Bird Karma,” a beautiful watercolor short from William Salazar.

Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. The 91st Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.