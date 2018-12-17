Oscars 2019: Best Original Song Shortlist Includes ‘Shallow’ and ‘All the Stars’

15 songs are still in contention for the Best Original Song Oscar, including Lady Gaga's "Shallow" and two tracks from "Mary Poppins Returns."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 15 tracks that are still in contention for the Best Original Song Oscar this year, and only one song from “A Star Is Born” made the cut. “Shallow,” the heavy favorite, will be facing off against two numbers from “Mary Poppins Returns,” an unnerving “Suspiria” ballad from Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, a Dolly Parton tune from Netflix’s “Dumplin’,” and a handful of other major contenders from films like “Black Panther” and “Sorry to Bother You.”

Last year, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez won the prize for their song “Remember Me,” from the Pixar movie “Coco.”

The following tracks have been included on the Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song:

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Treasure” from “Beautiful Boy”

“All The Stars” from “Black Panther”

“Revelation” from “Boy Erased”

“Girl In The Movies” from “Dumplin’”

“We Won’t Move” from “The Hate U Give”

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns”

“Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from “Mary Poppins Returns”

“Keep Reachin’” from “Quincy”

“I’ll Fight” from “RBG”

“A Place Called Slaughter Race” from “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“OYAHYTT” from “Sorry to Bother You”

“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

“Suspirium” from “Suspiria”

“The Big Unknown” from “Widows”

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 22. The officially ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 24 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. ABC will broadcast the ceremony ABC starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.