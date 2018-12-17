Oscars 2019: 10 Documentary Shorts Round Out Shortlist

The Documentary Branch picked ten titles from 104 possible titles.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled its short list of documentary shorts contenders for the upcoming 2019 Oscars, plucking ten films from 104 qualifying films. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The nominations in all two dozen competitive categories will be announced on January 22.

This year’s batch includes a motley crew of contenders, including Marshall Curry’s unsettling “A Night at the Garden,” the intriguingly titled Sundance debut “My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes,” the feminist revolution title “Period. End of Sentence.,” and the sports drama “Zion.”

Last year’s winner, Frank Stiefel’s “Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405,” broke through after earning a nomination for Best Short from the IDA Awards, winning won both audience and jury awards at both the Full Frame Film Festival and the Austin Film Festival. “Zion” recently won Best Short at the IDA Awards, where “Lifeboat,” “Black Sheep,” and “Los Comandos” were also nominated.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

“Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“Los Comandos”

“My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes”

“A Night at the Garden”

“Period. End of Sentence.”

“’63 Boycott”

“Women of the Gulag”

“Zion”

The Oscars will air live on the ABC Television Network and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

