Oscars 2019: 10 Live-Action Shorts Make Cut For Shortlist

The contenders were picked from a list of 140 possible nominees.

Joining the rest of their short list brethren, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled its list of live-action shorts contenders for the upcoming 2019 Oscars, choosing ten films from 140 qualifying films. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The nominations in all two dozen competitive categories will be announced on January 22.

This year’s batch includes a compelling variety, including the Cannes entry “Caroline,” the workplace comedy “Chuchotage,” and the slice-of-life coming-of-age story “Fauve.”

Last year’s winner, Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton’s “The Silent Child,” took a somewhat untraditional route to glory, debuting at the Rhode Island International Film Festival before going on to win the Academy Award.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

“Caroline”

“Chuchotage”

“Detainment”

“Fauve”

“Icare”

“Marguerite”

“May Day”

“Mother”

“Skin”

“Wale”

The Oscars will air live on the ABC Television Network and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.