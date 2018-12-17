Paul Feig Is Filled With Terror About These Things

In an upcoming episode of "10 Things That Scare Me," the "Bridesmaids" director explains why his characters shout at each other so much.

Though the impeccable exterior of his wide range of multi-colored suits may suggest otherwise, there are some things in life that Paul Feig is a little afraid of.

In an episode of the WNYC Studios podcast “10 Things That Scare Me,” the writer and filmmaker took a few minutes to run down a few of his least favorite things, some of which are connected to his own movies.

The show, which asks notable figures from the world of entertainment, science, and politics to share that title list of fears, features Feig’s list in full, including one he labeled “Conflict.”

“Actually, the irony is when I write scripts and stories, people are always yelling and being mean to each other, and I think you know, working with Melissa McCarthy, some of her characters just yell at everybody. And I find it so funny because it’s a safe way to get all that aggression out,” said Feig, who’s worked with McCarthy on “Bridesmaids,” “Spy,” “The Heat,” and “Ghostbusters.”

Speaking of that 2016 reboot, another of Feig’s anxieties came to life during one particular on-set adventure.

“When we shot Ghostbusters, we had a scene in an alley that is known as — I won’t say the word but — S, S-alley. So yeah, it was where a lot of people went to do their thing. But we were shooting and all of a sudden, I look down and an enormous rat was sitting under my chair and of course I freaked out again,” Feig said.

Listen to the full episode (which also features a few specific flight-based anxieties) below:

Other past and future “10 Things That Scare Me” guests include Lola Kirke, “Salt Fat Acid Heat” host Samin Nosrat, “Annihilation” author Jeff VanderMeer, and “The Fault in Our Stars” author John Green.

“10 Things That Scare Me” releases new episodes on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

