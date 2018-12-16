Pete Davidson Makes ‘SNL’ Appearance After Posting Potential Suicide Message

The actor wasn't completely absent from the last episode of the year.

Pete Davidson has had a rough fall that cumulated in a concerning Saturday, but the comedian still made a limited appearance on “Saturday Night Live” this evening.

Early Saturday, the “SNL” cast member posted what appeared to be a suicide note on his Instagram account. The post was an image of a note, stating: “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.”

Pete Davidson just posted this on his verified Instagram account. If you know him, I hope you’ll give him the love and support he needs. If you don’t, you can still give him support. https://t.co/osNU2MdppU pic.twitter.com/IIlfC38BqY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 15, 2018

Moments prior to posting the note, Davidson had gotten involved in a social media conversation between his ex-fiance Ariana Grande and Kanye West (which began with a joke tweet from Grande about West and Drake’s current feud). Davidson posted his support of West and the rapper’s candidness about mental illness, as Davidson himself has been outspoken about mental health awareness and his own struggles with borderline personality disorder, even regularly talking about it on “SNL’s” Weekend Update. Davidson has also been open about the amount of online bullying he’s gotten since he began his relationship with Grande, and how it only got worse after the break-up.

After Davidson put up the post, a number of his celebrity friends, including Jon Cryer, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Machine Gun Kelly, voiced their concern for him and his current state. By noon, the NYPD had accounted for his whereabouts — he was at 30 Rock, rehearsing for “SNL” — and Davidson eventually completely deleted his Instagram.

The search for a new Oscars host begins.

Here are the auditions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/zBPCmeFE13 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 16, 2018

During tonight’s Matt Damon-hosted “SNL,” the question was one of whether Davidson would be heavily featured or at all. While he appeared in a pre-taped sketch for Oscar host auditions (an impressions sketch, where he played Rami Malek), Davidson wasn’t in any live sketches to end 2018.

But Pete Davidson did make one live appearance on the episode, as he introduced Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson for their second musical performance.

