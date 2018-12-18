Quentin Tarantino Scared Off Burglars Who Broke Into His Home and Stole Jewelry

Those of you lucky enough to have your lives, take them with you.

Quentin Tarantino scared off two burglars who broke into his home December 16, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. The incident occurred around midnight at Tarantino’s Los Angeles home on Woodrow Wilson Drive. Two male suspects broke into Tarantino’s home to steal “jewelry and other property,” but the director was home and heard the men.

Tarantino reportedly “confronted” the burglars, who immediately took off with some of the director’s possessions. The two male suspects are believed to have entered Tarantino’s home by breaking a window in the backyard. The Los Angeles Police Department was notified about the robbery and are now looking for surveillance video in the neighborhood to help them identify the two suspects. The burglary occurred just a couple weeks after Tarantino’s November 28 wedding to Daniella Pick.

When he’s not confronting burglars, Tarantino is working on his ninth feature film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The director spent much of the summer and fall filming his 1969-set drama, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as a television star and his stuntman trying to transition into the Hollywood film business. Margot Robbie is playing model and actress Sharon Tate, who was murdered by members of the Manson Family cult on August 9, 1969. Not much else about the film’s plot is known at this time, although DiCaprio and Pitt’s characters share a home and live next door to Tate and her husband, Roman Polanski.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is Tarantino’s first release since “The Hateful Eight.” Tarantino maintains he will retire after he directs his tenth feature, which would make “Hollywood” the penultimate movie of his directorial career. Sony is distributing the movie and has set a July 26, 2019 release date.

