The Internet Is Just Discovering Ralphie From ‘A Christmas Story’ Stars in ‘Elf,’ and Minds Are Blown

Actor Peter Billingsley will always be associated with "A Christmas Story," but that's not the only holiday classic in which he appears.

Minds have been blown across the internet over the last week following a discovery that has been hiding in plain sight for 15 years: Peter Billingsley, the actor behind the iconic role of Ralphie in “A Christmas Story,” also appears in the Christmas movie classic “Elf.” Not only that, but he also appears in the Christmas film “Four Christmases,” starring Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn.

The discovery went viral after a tweet announced Billingsley’s “Elf” role to the world, which was followed by the viral Buzzfeed article, “I Was Today Years Old When I Realized ‘Ralphie’ Was That Actor In ‘Elf.'” Of course, Billingsley hasn’t been hiding his career and anyone who found themselves on the actor’s Wikipedia page or IMDb page would’ve seen he’s been a presence in numerous Christmas films over the years.

More surprising, Billingsley is listed as an executive producer on “Iron Man,” the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which re-launched Robert Downey Jr. to superstardom. The actor also appeared in “Iron Man” as a scientist working for Jeff Bridges’ villainous Obadiah Stane.

Billingsley is a good friend of “Elf” and “Iron Man” director Jon Favreau, having also co-produced Favreau’s “Zathura” and directed Favreau in “Couples Retreat.” Yes, Ralphie from “A Christmas Story” directed the 2009 destination rom-com “Couples Retreat,” starring Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman, and Malin Akerman. Billingsley also directed Vaughn in the 2016 action drama “Term Life,” co-starring Hailee Steinfeld, and produced Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston’s rom-com classic “The Break Up,” directed by Peyton Reed.

While it may be shocking to some to realize Billingsley continues to work in Hollywood (he currently produces Netflix animated comedy series “F Is for Family”), it really is no surprise. Regardless, Ralphie will always be the actor’s most iconic role.

Today, at approximately 11:19 AM, my life changed forever when I found out this dude from Elf was also Ralphie from A Christmas Story pic.twitter.com/kBVj4fE2RV — Pepperjack (@_jack_Schaller) November 29, 2018

