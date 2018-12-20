Netflix Announces Seven New 70mm ‘Roma’ Dates

As expected, Netflix is booking "Roma" in the 70 mm format that filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón most wants the film to be experienced.

Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” is streaming on Netflix, but the distributor has not given up on the celebrated Oscar-contender’s theatrical profile. Netflix has added seven new dates in six cities for the film in its ideal form of presentation: 70mm. These bookings are in addition to a 70 mm showing ending December 20 at Toronto’s Bell Lightbox.

“‘Roma’ is designed to be meaningful whether experienced at home or on the big screen but offering cinema lovers the opportunity to see it in theatres is incredibly important to me,” stated Cuarón. “The 70mm print of ‘Roma’ shows unique details not available on any other version. Being shot in 65mm, these prints bring live detail and contrast only possible using a big format film. It is for sure the most organic way to experience ‘Roma.’”

As before, all locations are independent theaters that provide 70mm presentation. A 70mm film is actually shot on 65mm negative in camera, but exhibited on 70mm print. This higher resolution format is twice the size of standard 35mm, with an inherently widescreen aspect ratio. Cuarón shot on the Alexa65 digital camera, mastering at 4K resolution. FotoKem, the only remaining 70mm print lab worldwide, handled the transfer from digital to film, as well as the production of 70mm film prints.

Not coincidentally, these new dates are in cities with a high number of Academy voters, and come before the January 14 deadline for submitting ballots for nominations for this year’s Academy Awards.

The dates and locations are as follows:

Austin – Alamo Drafthouse Ritz: 12/26-1/1

San Francisco – The Castro: 1/2-5

Chicago – The Music Box: 1/9-13

Los Angeles – The Egyptian: 1/10-11

New York – Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn: 1/11-17

San Francisco – Alamo Drafthouse: 1/12-14

Hartford – Cinestudio: 1/23-26

The film has been playing in standard digital presentation over the past month at about 150 theaters in the U.S. and Canada with Landmark Theatres the most significant chain playing the film. An additional 550 theaters will eventually have played “Roma” internationally. The 70mm dates include three from Alamo Drafthouse. To date, none of the three largest domestic chains (AMC, Regal, Cinemark) nor most regional chains have relented from their refusal to showing a film available for home viewing in the initial months of release despite outreach from Netflix.

