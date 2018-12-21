Ron Perlman and Selma Blair Reacted to ‘Hellboy’ Reboot Trailer by Celebrating del Toro’s Original

Audiences are going to have to get used to "Hellboy" without Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman.

Lionsgate dropped the first trailer and footage from the upcoming “Hellboy” reboot on December 19, and not soon after did Ron Perlman and Selma Blair take to social media to indirectly react to the first major marketing push. Both actors appeared in the original “Hellboy” movies directed by Guillermo del Toro. Perlman’s beloved interpretation of the comic book demon was introduced in 2004’s “Hellboy,” and he reprised the role in 2008 sequel “Hellboy II: The Golden Army.” Blair starred as Liz Sherman in both films.

Blair reacted to the trailer a day later by posting a photo of herself kissing a poster of Perlman’s Hellboy. “This man, Ron Perlman,” Blair wrote in an Instagram caption. “Forever my Red. You are always the realest deal, a diamond.” Perlman, meanwhile, reposted a video from Netflix to his Instagram page reminding moviegoers they can stream del Toro’s original “Hellboy” on the platform right now.

The new “Hellboy” stars “Stranger Things” favorite David Harbour as the titular demon. Replacing del Toro in the director’s chair is Neill Marshall, who is well known for helming the horror classic “The Descent.” Marshall has also earned acclaim for his involvement on “Game of Thrones,” where he directed famous episodes “Blackwater” and “The Watchers on the Wall.”

Perlman and del Toro’s lack of involvement with the new “Hellboy” franchise has rubbed numerous fans who enjoyed their vision the wrong way. Take one look at the comments on Perlman’s Netflix video repost and one will find a lot of support for the original “Hellboy” movies, both of which earned critical acclaim and cult followings despite never setting the box office on fire.

Lionsgate’s new “Hellboy” opens in theaters April 12, 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) on Dec 19, 2018 at 9:00pm PST

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.