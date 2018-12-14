‘Russian Doll’: Netflix Reveals Release Date for Natasha Lyonne Dark Comedy

The new series, co-created by Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, will begin streaming in 2019.

Natasha Lyonne has had an epic career, beginning with her early days as a child star and continuing with roles like the lead role of “Slums of Beverly Hills” and the most sardonic inmate at Litchfield in “Orange Is the New Black.” But her newests Netflix series could be the showcase she’s been looking for since the beginning. “Russian Doll,” co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland, is set to premiere February 1, 2019, on Netflix.

The official synopsis reads as follows: “‘Russian Doll’ follows a young woman named Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) on her journey as the guest of honor at a seemingly inescapable party one night in New York City.”

Vague, but intriguing. What that means for Nadia and her sanity is a question that the show will have to answer, but considering that playwright and filmmaker Headland co-created it, the story will be accompanied by the writer/director’s trademark wry wit, as seen in her films “Bachelorette” and “Sleeping With Other People.”

Beyond Headland, “Russian Doll” actually sports an all-female writing and directing team — the episodes in the eight-episode first season were helmed by Jamie Babbit, Headland, and Lyonne.

The rest of the show’s cast includes Greta Lee (“KTown”), Yul Vazquez (“Captain Phillips”), Elizabeth Ashley (“Ocean’s 8”) and Charlie Barnett (“Chicago Fire”), with guest stars including Chloë Sevigny (“Lizzie”), SAG Award winner Dascha Polanco (“Orange is the New Black”), Brendan Sexton III (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), Rebecca Henderson (“Appropriate Behavior”), Jeremy Lowell Bobb (“The Knick”), Ritesh Rajan (“Stitchers”), and Jocelyn Bioh (“School Girls”) also guest star.

The first season of “Russian Doll” is set to premiere Friday, February 1 on Netflix. Check out the date announcement, as well as some first look photos from the show, below.

Courtesy of Netflix

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.