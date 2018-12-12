SAG 2019 Awards Full TV Nominations List: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and ‘Ozark’ Lead With Four Each

Although Netflix leads with overall nominations, Amazon has made quite the impact with "Maisel" and "Jack Ryan" this year.

What a difference a year makes. Wednesday morning’s announcement of the Screen Actors Guild Award TV nominees initially appeared to be a repeat of 2017 with Netflix dominating across the board. And while the streaming service did lead with the most nominations overall with 14, Amazon is giving some stiff competition with eight nominations.

Not only that, but both Amazon and Netflix boast the two shows with the most nominations. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Ozark” have four nominations each, one for their respective categories and three for their stars. Netflix also made a strong showing with multiple nominations for newcomer “The Kominsky Method,” “GLOW,” and “Grace and Frankie.” Amazon didn’t even show up on the board last year but is making up for lost time. Besides “Maisel,” the streaming service also garnered two nominations for “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” along with solo nods for ”King Lear,” and “A Very English Scandal.”

Last year, “Big Little Lies” cleaned up in the limited series categories, and even though “Sharp Object” boasts the same network and director, the returns were far more modest, yielding only two well-deserved nominations for its stars Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson. The Southern mystery helped HBO to a total of six nominations, joining “Barry” with three and “Westworld” with one for stunts.

“Crazy Rich Asians” breakout Awkwafina and “Orange Is the New Black” star Laverne Cox announced the SAG TV nominations Wednesday from West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center. The SAG Awards annually honor the outstanding film and television performances from the previous calendar year. Uniquely awarding entire series ensembles, the award in recent years has been lauded for honoring a diverse crop of male and female actors. More than 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members vote on the awards, also making it one of the industry’s largest awards voting bodies. Morgan Freeman is the recipient of this year’s Life Achievement Award.

Find the film nominees here. Meanwhile, here are this year’s TV nominees:

Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Americans” (FX)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: “This Is Us” (NBC)

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Krasinski, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Barry” (HBO)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER:“Veep” (HBO)

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Antonio Banderas, “Genius”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear”

Bill Pullman, “The Sinner”

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Emma Stone, “Maniac”

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix)

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Amazon)

“The Walking Dead” (AMC)

“Westworld” (HBO)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Nominations by Program

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: 4

“Ozark”: 4

“Barry”: 3

“The Handmaid’s Tale”: 3

“The Kominsky Method”: 3

“GLOW”: 2 (3 if stunts are included)

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace”: 2

“Better Call Saul”: 2

“Grace and Frankie”: 2

“Sharp Objects”: 2

“This Is Us”: 2

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”: 1 (2 if stunts are included)

“The Americans”: 1

“Atlanta”: 1

“Escape at Dannemora”: 1

“Genius”: 1

“House of Cards”: 1

“Killing Eve”: 1

“King Lear”: 1

“Maniac”: 1

“Marvel’s Daredevil”: 1

“The Sinner”: 1

“A Very English Scandal”: 1

“The Walking Dead”: 1

“Westworld”: 1

Nominations by Network

Netflix: 14

Amazon: 8

HBO: 6

FX: 4

AMC, Hulu: 3

NBC: 2

BBC America, Nat Geo, Showtime, USA Network: 1

The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

