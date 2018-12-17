Samantha Bee Made a Terrifying Pee-Wee Christmas Special

The "Full Frontal" host also endured Grinch prosthetics and channeled Judy Garland to preview the show's upcoming "Christmas on I.C.E." special.

Samantha Bee would very much like for you to watch the upcoming “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” special “Christmas on I.C.E.” Lest anyone doubt her commitment to the occasion, Bee and the “Full Frontal” team reworked a trio of holiday classics, which required more than a few physical transformations.

First up is a sinister spin on the traditional Pee-Wee special, which sees Bee put on the iconic suit and pay a visit to Chair-y and the rest of the “Playhouse” crew. (It’s remarkable that Bee got the impression so right and managed to keep her throat intact.)

Bee also puts on some green face prosthetics and an unruly fur headpiece, one tortured nostril-clogging step at a time. (She does not do a Jim Carrey voice or a Benedict Cumberbatch voice, but still manages to bring her own approach to the mildly nightmare-inducing nose apparatus.)

This collection also stretches back an extra generation or two to tap into a straight-to-camera special in the tradition of Judy Garland. There’s singing! And slurring! And references to failed presidential candidates of the 1960s!

Through a special designed to not only highlight awareness of the ongoing policy of family separation at the United States’ southern border, “Christmas on I.C.E.” also aims to raise money to help reunite families that have been affected. To make good on the promise of the double meaning at the end of the title, Bee is also going to conduct a portion of the special in a skating rink, with some assistance from Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

To get a full overview of what to expect on Wednesday night, watch the chainsaw-infused teaser in all its holiday splendor below:

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: Christmas on I.C.E.” premieres Wednesday, December 19 at 10:30 p.m.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.