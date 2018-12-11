SBIFF to Honor Yalitza Aparicio, Elsie Fisher, Steven Yeun, and More of 2018’s Biggest Stars

Sam Elliott, Claire Foy, Richard E. Grant, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, and John David Washington will also be honored with Virtuosos Award.

The 34th Santa Barbara International Film Festival has unveiled its starry list of recipients for the festival’s annual Virtuosos Award, an honor “created to recognize a select group of talent whose noteworthy performances in film have elevated them into the national cinematic dialogue.”

This year’s batch of Virtuosos honorees includes some of 2018’s most buzzed-about stars, from newbies like “Roma” lead Yalitza Aparicio, “Eighth Grade” breakout Elsie Fisher, and “Leave No Trace” star Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, along with rising actors like “First Man” supporting star Claire Foy, “Burning” star Steven Yeun, and “BlacKkKlansman” lead John David Washington. Long-time stars having big years aren’t forgotten either, as both “A Star Is Born” supporting star Sam Elliott and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” sidekick Richard E. Grant are included.

“From talented teenagers starring in their first feature films to veteran actors shining in career-best performances, this year’s Virtuosos prove that you can have a breakout moment at any point in your career,” said Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger, who will preside over the evening for the eighth consecutive year. “I’m so excited to join this phenomenal group of actors on stage in Santa Barbara.”

Prior recipients of The Virtuosos award include Timothée Chalamet, John Boyega, Mary J. Blige, Hong Chau, Daniel Kaluuya, Kumail Nanjiani, Dev Patel, Mahershala Ali, Saoirse Ronan, Casey Affleck, and Viola Davis, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Elizabeth Banks, Paul Dano, Jacob Tremblay, Chadwick Boseman, Rosamund Pike, and Jared Leto.

The upcoming festival will also honor Hugh Jackman with the Kirk Douglas Award and Viggo Mortensen with the American Riviera Award. The festival will take place from Wednesday, January 30 – February 9, 2019.

