Scott Derrickson Threatens to Quit Twitter Over Attacks From Film Critics

Chaz Ebert responded to the "Doctor Strange" director's complaint.

For the second time in a month, Scott Derrickson is making his issue with film critics known. The “Doctor Strange” director started a debate in early November when he called out a number of “Bohemian Rhapsody” reviews, and now he’s threatening to lessen his social-media presence due to the way he says he’s been treated by critics.

“If I keep getting personally attacked by film critics I will leave twitter. They will win. I cannot afford to have them souring my name to other critics and filmmakers. It’s consequential,” he wrote. “And none of them come at me directly. That would at least deserve a smidgeon of respect.”

This prompted a kind response from Chaz Ebert: “Hello Scott, I am not sure what brought about your particular declaration of despair, and it may not make a bit of difference to you, but Roger admired your filmmaking and said he saw something in it that showed a profundity of character and intellect,” she tweeted.

Derrickson appears to have been moved by her words. “Thank you so much Chaz. We all miss Roger so so much,” he wrote back. “He is the permanent gold standard for powerful, passionate, creative film criticism. I would never have pursued a career in film had I not learned cinema history by pouring over his written reviews.”

Because of Ebert’s response, as well as a number of others, it appears Derrickson isn’t going anywhere for now: “I didn’t expect to garner so much attention for my tweets last night, but I have to say a sincere thank you for the avalanche of supportive tweets,” he tweeted this morning. “I won’t leave twitter because of it. I hope this discussion continues and has some positive long-term influence on the issue.”

