2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards Full Film Nominations: ‘A Star Is Born’ Leads With Four

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards take place Sunday, January 27.

Awards season continues today with the announcement of the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations. While the reveal of these nominees has been proceeded by several critics group winners and the Golden Globe nominations, the SAG Awards are seen as a major precursor to the Oscars, as its voting body has the most overlap with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The nominees are selected by a random group of 2,500 SAG members, many of whom belong to the Academy.

Since numerous SAG members are also Academy members, the SAG Awards are notable for often matching nominations for the Oscars. Fifteen SAG nominees in 2018 went on to be nominated for acting Oscars, and SAG winners Frances McDormand (“Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri”), Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards”), Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”), and Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”) all went on to win Academy Awards.

Last year’s SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By a Cast in a Motion Picture went to “Three Billboards,” but Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” ended up taking the Oscar for Best Picture. The prize broke with tradition, as it had been several years since a film won the Best Picture Oscar without getting a SAG nomination for Outstanding Cast. This means whichever Best Picture contenders get snubbed by SAG members aren’t entirely out of the race.

The nominations for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards are below. IndieWire will update each category as it is announced. The ceremony takes place Sunday, January 27 and will air on TNT/TBS.

Outstanding Performance By a Cast in a Motion Picture

“A Star Is Born”

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, “A Star is Born”

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”

Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.