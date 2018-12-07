Golden Globes 2019: Some Obvious Oscar Contenders and a Few Surprises — Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 223: This year's Globes nominees don't entirely predict the Oscars, but they certainly can have an impact.

The Golden Globes are not the Oscars, but an Oscar contender who scores big at the Globes certainly doesn’t hurt from the extra attention. The 2019 Golden Globes nominees are no exception. “A Star is Born” was a contender from the moment it hit the festival circuit, and its Globes attention further confirms its ongoing popularity. But what about “Vice” — a movie that has yet to be reviewed, and seems likely to divide critics and audiences? And where do these nominations leave blatant snubs, like “Cold War” and “First Reformed”? Meanwhile, do “Green Book” and “BlacKkKlansman” have similar momentum? In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss a number of major Globes categories and whether or not they’ll have any impact in the weeks ahead.

NOTE: This week’s episode was recorded before Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the 2019 Academy Awards.

Listen to the full episode below.

