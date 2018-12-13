SAG Awards Prove ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Has Oscar Momentum, But It’s Not the Only Surprise

Screen Talk, episode 223: The first true indication of Oscar season momentum is here.

Among the many awards season updates throughout the end of the year, the SAG awards carry more authority than most of the others leading up to them. Unlike the various critics awards and the Golden Globes, many SAG voters are also Academy members, which means that the nominations actually provide some clear indications of which Oscar contenders have real momentum.

While “A Star Is Born” continues its popularity streak, the 2019 SAG nominees have plenty of intriguing surprises in them — including significant support for “BlacKkKlansman.” But it’s not the only major title worth digging into from these results. In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson talk through this year’s SAG nominations and what they mean for the weeks ahead.



Screen Talk is available on iTunes.

You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.